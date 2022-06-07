Stranger Things: Netflix Confirms Season 5 Will Not Be Weekly Drop

Even with a little more than a month to go until Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 hits Netflix streams, today seems to be all about the fifth and final season. Earlier, we learned from series creators Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer that there's a very good chance that a time jump will be in play when the series returns for its final run. Now, Peter Friedlander, the streamer's head of scripted series for the U.S. & Canada, is putting to rest any rumblings out there that the fifth season will have a weekly episode drop schedule. Speaking at a panel moderated by Variety's TV editor Michael Schneider during HRTS Presidents Luncheon, Friedlander made it clear: Stranger Things 5 will binge drop as it has in the past… and the same goes for all of the streamer's original scripted series.

"Stranger Things 5" Won't Go Weekly Because The Fans Don't Want It: "For the fans of 'Stranger Things,' this is how they've been watching that show, and I think to change that on them would be disappointing. To not give them exactly what they've been expecting — which is 'Stranger Things' is a seasonal experience, they go through that with them — I think that it would be an abrupt change for the member."

Netflix Sees Binge-Dropping as Being About "Choice": "We fundamentally believe that we want to give our members the choice in how they view. And so giving them that option on these scripted series to watch as much as they want to watch when they watch it, is still fundamental to what we want to provide. And so when you see something like a batched season with 'Stranger Things,' this is our attempt at making sure we can get shows out quicker to the members."

But Sometimes, Netflix Will Adjust to Service Viewers "In More Expedient Ways": "That's what you see [with 'Stranger Things'] and that's what you see with 'Ozark.' So we have had some experimentation in that space. But it's also, you're giving multiple-episodic-viewing experiences, it isn't a standalone. So it really does, what we think, honors our relationship with our members and what their expectations are. There have been other types of launch cadences, but that's connected to an unscripted approach or a competition approach."