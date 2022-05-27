Stranger Things & Timex Team Up to Turn Watch World Upside Down

If you're a fan of the Duffer Bros' global phenomenon, then you don't need any help being told what time it is today… it's Stranger Things 4 Day! But in your everyday life, there's nothing wrong with having a little help on your wrist to keep things flowing. Now, Netflix and Timex have teamed up to turn the watch world "Upside Down" (you're welcome for that) with The Timex x Stranger Things. The special edition collection celebrates the streaming series' 80s retro universe with the release of three cult classic watches from the era: Timex Camper, Timex T80, and the Timex Atlantis (with authentic graphics from the series creeping across all three styles). Sported by Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) this season, the original Timex Camper now permeates the shadows with an ominous Indiglo backlight and hidden image. The Timex T80 and Timex Atlantis (both digital and making their debut around the time Noah Schnapp's Will Byers disappeared in 1983) feature a customized alarm with the Stranger Things melody. Sheriff Hopper's (David Harbour) Timex Atlantis was seen in previous seasons, with this edition rereleased in his honor. And when the clock strikes 3 pm, expect a backward number 3 to appear. Why? Spoilers…

And here's the best part! After reading this, you can head on over to the Timex website here and treat yourselves (with each retailing for $89). Now here's a look back at the final trailer for Netflix's Stranger Things 4 Volume 1:

So here's how Stranger Things 4 breaks down: Volume 1 (on May 27) will consist of the first seven episodes; Volume 2 (on July 1) will run the remaining two episodes, totaling the season's full nine-episode count. Now get this: those nine episodes will total approximately 13 hours. And why are those final two episodes being held until Volume 2? Because those two chapters clock in at nearly four hours long. And for a better sense of time, S04E07 is 1 hour 38 minutes, S04E08 is around 1 hour 25 minutes, and S04E09 is almost 2-1/2 hours).

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner).

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

With the tagline, "Every Ending Has a Beginning," the official key art for the fourth season that was previously released began in Russia with a Hopper-Joyce reunion. From there, we see Eleven returning to her worst nightmare in the second key art poster. With the third poster, some familiar faces are investigating the truth behind the murders in the Creel house. While the fourth poster brings us to the Byers' new life in California- one that's about to get majorly upended. Because even though they're all in different parts of the world, there's still something linking them all. And then we received the final poster tying it all together. The tough news? As The Duffer Bros revealed in a letter below, the series will end with the following fifth season.

Now here's a look at the letter shared by the Duffer Bros announcing the series' end with the fifth season, but teasing that more from the show's universe might be on the way:

Now here's a look at the episode titles for the fourth season, along with the announcement video: S04E01 – "The Hellfire Club"; S04E02 – "Vecna's Curse"; S04E03 – "The Monster and The Superhero"; S04E04 – "Dear Billy"; S04E05 – "The Nina Project"; S04E06 – "The Dive"; S04E07 – "The Massacre at Hawkins Lab"; S04E08 – "Papa"; S04E09 – "The Piggyback":

When the third season wrapped and with Hopper seemingly dead, the Byers and Eleven prepared to leave Hawkins. But as we've already seen and what becomes abundantly clear in the clip below, Hawkins has a reach that extends well beyond Indiana. So as much as Eleven is really looking forward to a great Spring Break with Mike, outside forces might have something to say about that (as you'll see in the following teasers):

Previously, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) were joining the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are also joining in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) have also joined the Stranger Things cast.