Stranger Things Writers Get Love from Joseph Quinn in MTV Speech While accepting his MTV Film and TV Awards 2023 award, Joseph Quinn (Eddie Munson) offered a special shout-out to the Stranger Things writers.

As fans are more than well aware, yesterday brought the news from Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer (The Duffer Brothers) that work on Stranger Things 5 wouldn't be moving forward until the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike is resolved (and writers get what they deserve). Not exactly the greatest news in the world, but a necessary move to give writers both the respect & compensation that they deserve. But, at least for tonight, we get to go back and celebrate the most recent season – as MTV did earlier tonight on the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2023 by honoring Joseph Quinn's turn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4. And guess what? we have the video of Quinn accepting his award for you to check out.

Here's a look at what Quinn had to say while accepting his "golden popcorn" earlier tonight – with a special shout-out at the end to the show's writers for giving him the tools he needed to help bring Eddie to life and how decent respect can go as long way to making things better:

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."