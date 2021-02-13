Street Profits Complain About Lack of Logic in WWE Tag Team Booking

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from the Trump Impeachment Saturday Brunch, where my good amigo Mitt Romney invited me to hang out with all the Washington power players on the last day of Trump's Impeachment trial. Let me tell you, comrades, it is quite the scene here. Lindsey Graham has been sucking down mimosas like a Herbert Hoover vacuum all morning, and he has just promised he will vote to convict Donald Trump if someone will bring him some decent grits and a mint julep. Hey Lindsey! You are white girl wasted, comrade! Let's get you over to the Senate chamber so you can cast your vote right now, comrade! Haw haw haw haw! But I'm not here to talk politics, comrades. This is about The Street Profits, who used the venue of a backstage interview recorded at WWE Smackdown to talk about the lack of logic or consistency in WWE's tag team booking strategy.

"Are we any closer?" said Street Profits' Montez Ford when asked if he thinks the team are any closer to regaining the Smackdown tag team championships. "Why were we even further? We had the 312-day reigning, defending, tag team champions. That's Raw and Smackdown. First of all, we need to lose the Raw tag team championships, but we're not even close to a rematch? Us? Us? Not close to a rematch? Lose the titles, no rematch. Ah, okay."

Ford's frustration is a familiar one to WWE fans, who have frequently complained of the company's lack of booking logic and attention to continuity, particularly for the tag team division. Hopefully WWE sees how valuable the street profits are after watching Angelo Dawkins make repeated references to Marshawn Lynch's five-year-old viral interview. Watch the footage below, comrades. Until next time: socialism or death.