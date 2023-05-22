Succession Finale Preview: Whose Version of the Future Will Prevail? With the series finale hitting this weekend, here's a look at the trailer for HBO & Jesse Armstrong's Succession S04E10 "With Open Eyes."

After four seasons, HBO & Jesse Armstrong's Succession is set to wrap up its run this weekend – and it looks like the series isn't letting up heading into its final round. After this past weekend tossed the final pile of dirt upon Logan Roy (Brian Cox), things got back to business in a big way as Kendall (Jeremy Strong) looks to Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Hugo (Fisher Stevens) to help him stop Shiv's (Sarah Snook) GoJo deal from being finalized. And that's not even close to what viewers can expect when"With Open Eyes" (directed by Mark Mylod and written by Armstrong) hits screens this Sunday.

Here's a look at the preview for this Sunday's series finale, "With Open Eyes," followed by a look back at the emotional firestorm that was the season's & series' penultimate episode, "Church and State":

A Look at HBO's Succession Season 4

The fourth season cast for HBO's Succession includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. The newest additions to the cast this season are Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Returning cast includes Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney), Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce), Justin Kirk (Congressman Jeryd Mencken), Stephen Root (Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus), Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion). Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.

