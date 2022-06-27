Succession: HBO Announces Season 4 Filming Officially Underway

Excellent news for fans of HBO's award-winning original drama series Succession, with the series officially kicking off production on the highly-anticipated fourth season. Created by Jesse Armstrong, the series explores themes of power and family dynamics through the eyes of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his four grown children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Siobhan (Sarah Snook), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Connor (Alan Ruck). "With each season of 'Succession', Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family's inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, back in October 2021 when news of the award-winning series' renewal was first announced. "This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn't be more excited for all that's in store in this next season ahead." Now here's a look at the clapperboard officially announcing the start of filming on the fourth season, followed by an overview that appears to tell us that the sale of Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) is pretty close to a done deal. But "pretty close" doesn't mean it's done quite yet…

In the ten-episode season four, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

The first two seasons of HBO's Succession have garnered 23 Emmy nominations and 9 wins, with seven Emmys, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second season. Season three, which premiered last October, has led guild awards including WGA, DGA, and PGA, and the SAG Award for drama ensemble. The fourth season cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin (with additional casting to be announced). Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.