Succession Season 3 Trailer: Logan's Ready to Go "Full F***ing Beast"

After the second season finale saw Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) make a very public power-play move against dear old dad Logan (Brian Cox), did you really think that the third season of HBO's award-winning series Succession was going to kick off with things smoothed over? Because while the move may have left Logan and the Waystar Royco boardroom reeling from the unexpected ambush, "King Logan Roy" was only wounded- not vanquished. So what's next? From the looks of things in the new key art posters and the official trailer, it's going to be an all-out family civil war. And just to make sure you don't get too cocky thinking you know who's going to side with who, HBO released three different versions of the poster to keep viewers guessing. But as for how bad things are about to get? Check out Logan's last words in the preview below…

The third season sees Alexander Skarsgard joining the cast as confrontational tech founder Lukas Matsson while Adrien Brody is on boards as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of the Waystar media empire. With the series set to return to HBO on October 17th for the third season of back-stabbing and double-dealing that you can only find in a truly "loving" family, here's a look at the official trailer for Jesse Armstrong's Succession:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Succession (2021) | Season 3 Official Trailer | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kevqiiYNFrc)

HBO's Succession is executive produced by series creator & showrunner Armstrong, as well as Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell. Other cast members include returnees Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, and James Cromwell. They're joined this season by Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Succession: Season 3 | Official Tease | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziBOCIgCaOk)