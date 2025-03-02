Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA Returns Tonight with S01E02: "Old Man Hanrahan": Our Preview

Here's your preview of tonight's episode of NBC's Stephen Amell and Josh McDermitt-starring Suits LA, Season 1 Episode 2: "Old Man Hanrahan."

Stuart and Samantha clash over firm dynamics, while Erica and Rick battle over client poaching.

The spinoff delves into Ted Black's past, weaving personal and professional challenges.

Stephen Amell leads a stellar cast in a universe rich with loyalty tests and professional intrigue.

NBC and Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA didn't waste a lot of time hitting us with a twist we didn't see coming. Just when we thought Ted (Amell) and Stuart (McDermitt) were going to be this super legal team – well, let's just say that they're not exactly on the best of terms right now… or working together in the same firm. But Ted and Stuart are definitely not cornering the market on heated competition – not with Rick (Greenberg) and Erica (Davis) around. With that in mind, we have a preview of tonight's episode to pass along, including an official overview, image gallery, trailer, and sneak peek at what S01E02: "Old Man Hanrahan" has to offer…

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2: "Old Man Hanrahan" Preview

Suits LA Season 1 Episode 2: "Old Man Hanrahan" – Ted (Stephen Amell) needs Amanda's (Maggie Grace) help with a new prosecutor in Lester's (Kevin Weisman) murder trial; Erica (Lex Scott Davis) squares off against Rick (Bryan Greenberg) to stop him from poaching a client; Stuart (Josh McDermitt) and Samantha (Rachelle Goulding) argue over Rick's position in the firm; in the past, Ted improvises after losing a witness. Directed by Anton Cropper and written by Aaron Korsh, here's a look at the episode trailer, sneak peek, and image gallery that were released:

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

