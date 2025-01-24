Posted in: Fox, Sports, streaming, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: bud light, Post Malone, Shane Gillis, super bowl

Super Bowl LIX: Post Malone, Shane Gillis Are Looking for a Party

Bud Light dropped a teaser for its upcoming Super Bowl LIX ad, with Post Malone and Shane Gillis caught on a door cam looking for the party.

When it comes to the NFL's Super Bowl LIX, it looks like Post Malone will be doing double duty – and he's bringing comedian/actor Shane Gillis with him for one of them. Two days before the big game on Sunday, February 9th, Malone is set to headline the Bud Light Super Bowl LIX takeover concert Bud Light Backyard Presents Post Malone at the Fillmore. But when it comes to the big game, Malone and Gillis are looking for a place to party. In the teaser for Bud Light's upcoming SBLIX commercial (which you can check out above), we get a look at Malone and Gillis via a Ring door camera as they make their way to the front door of a home – with a case of Bud Light, of course. After a whole bunch of "c'mon'" and "let us in" and goofy posing, the duo gets the word that the party is going down in the backyard, which is where Malone and Gillis head. What's waiting for them at the party? It looks like we'll find out on February 9th – but you can check out the prelude teaser above.

Super Bowl LIX Backstory: SNL EP Lorne Michaels & Shane Gillis Firing

Five years after cutting the comedian from the cast over racist, sexist, and homophobic comments he made during Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast, NBC's Saturday Night Live Creator/EP Lorne Michaels would welcome Gillis back to host the February 24, 2024, episode of Season 49, with Michaels sharing his thoughts in September on what he called an "overreaction" to Gillis' previous comments and what he learned from the actor/comedian's return to SNL earlier that year. "We had a bad time when I added Shane Gillis to the cast [in 2019]. He got beat up for things that he'd done years earlier [racist and homophobic jokes], and the overreaction to it was so stunning — and the velocity of it was 200 Asian companies were going to boycott the show. It became a scandal, and I go, 'No, no, he's just starting, and he's really funny, and you don't know how we're going to use him,'" Michaels said during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

He continued, "And when he came back to the show last year [to host], we saw, 'Oh right, he's really talented, and he would've been really good for us.' Now, his life turned out well without SNL, but my point with it is everything became way too serious. It was like a mania. And the velocity of cancellation — and lots of people deserved to not be liked — it just became not quite the Reign of Terror, but it was like you're judging everybody on every position they have on every issue as opposed to, 'Are they any good at the thing they do?' I do think that period is winding down, and I believe the people who do awful things will still be punished."

A little more than a month later – and after four episodes into SNL's milestone 50th season – Michaels revisited the topic for a profile piece in WSJ. Magazine. "He said something stupid, but it got blown up into the end of the world. I was angry. I thought you haven't seen what we're going to do and what I'm going to try to bring out in him because I thought he was the real thing." Michaels shared. In terms of parting ways with Gillis, Michaels noted that it was NBC's call and not his. "That [the call to fire Gillis] was very strong from the people in charge. And obviously, I was not on that side, but I understood it," Michaels added, noting that he kept in contact with Gillis after the firing and that his being against the actor/comedian being fired was a factor in bringing Gillis back to host.

