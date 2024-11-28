Posted in: Fox, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: kendrick lamar, nfl, super bowl

Super Bowl LIX Pregame Lineup Announced: Jon Batiste & More

The NFL's Super Bowl LIX pregame lineup of performers was announced, including Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle, and Ledisi.

It was back in September when we first learned from Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL that Kendrick Lamar would headline the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Now, we know who has been tapped for the official pregame performances. Acclaimed musical artist Jon Batiste will perform the national anthem – while Grammy Award-winning New Orleans musician and producer Trombone Shorty and Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle will team on "America the Beautiful, and Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi will perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

"We're honored to work with this year's pregame lineup to celebrate the rich musical legacy of New Orleans and the entire state," shared Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL, in a statement. "The Super Bowl is a rare moment to unite fans around the world, and this year's performers will bring the energy, soul and vibrant sounds of the region to a global stage, as we kickoff Super Bowl LIX with a celebration to remember."

The Super Bowl pregame entertainment and Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show will also feature American Sign Language (ASL) performances. Stephanie Nogueras will perform the "Star-Spangled Banner" and "America the Beautiful," Otis Jones IV will sign "Lift Every Voice and Sing," and Matt Maxey will deliver the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show. The ASL pregame performances and the ASL Halftime show will be supported by Alexis Kashar of LOVE SIGN and Howard Rosenblum of Deaf Equality.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date, and I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar shared in a statement when the news was first announced. Roc Nation founder Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter added, "Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick's work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come."

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show telecast is set to be produced by DPS. Roc Nation and Jesse Collins will serve as executive producers, and Hamish Hamilton will direct. Roc Nation will also serve as the strategic entertainment advisor for the live performance.

"The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is a celebration of the music we love and the incredible artists who make it, all on the world's biggest stage. Apple is thrilled to bring this show, starring the absolutely incomparable Kendrick Lamar, to fans worldwide with Apple Music's industry-leading Spatial Audio quality along with tons of exclusive videos, interviews, playlists and so much more across Apple Music," shared Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music, Apple TV+, Sports, and Beats.

Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL, added, "Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop. We're excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!