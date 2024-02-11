Posted in: CBS, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: ben affleck, cbs, Dunkin Donuts, matt damon, super bowl, Tom Brady

Super Bowl LVIII: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon & Tom Brady – The DunKings?

Dunkin Donuts' Super Bowl LVIII commercial introduced us to The DunKings - including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady.

It's not like Ben Affleck didn't give Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon a warning last year when he finally got to realize his dream to work at a Dunkin Donuts drive-in. A year later, Affleck is back and – with the backing of a Dunkin Donuts ad campaign for Super Bowl LVIII – getting a chance to realize his musical dream. But even with a week to process, we have to admit that we weren't quite ready for Affleck to be wearing his "Boston" on his sleeves as the leader of the boy band DunKings – teaming with Matt Damon and Tom Brady to bring "The Boston Massacre" to Lopez's recording studio. What follows is what can best be described as a "performance" of their single "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart" (though Affleck appears to be having a seizure, and Damon can't apologize or regret being a part of this enough).

All of this was part of a week-long build-up that showed Affleck preparing for some kind of big career move – we just didn't realize how big. Co-produced by Affleck and Damon's Artists Equity organization, the clip continues as Affleck does his best to impress Lopez enough for the single to get a spot on her new album, This Is Me…Now. Well, let's just say that Affleck didn't walk away empty-handed – the DunKings are getting an iced coffee and Munchkins Skewers (Hmmm…) named after them. Will that be enough to repair Affleck & Damon's friendship? We're pretty sure they're going to be fine – but Damon might not be taking Affleck's frantic late-night calls as quickly as he used to…

Here's a look back to when Affleck finally went public with his desire to be a pop star – and apparently, a member of a boy band – and how famous faces like Jack Harlow tried to reason with Affleck before things went… well, where they went…

