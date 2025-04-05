Posted in: eSports, Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG Mobile Reveals More Details About Content Coming In 2025

PUBG Mobile dropped another video and more details about their 2025 roadmap, giving a glimpse into the next eight months

Article Summary PUBG Mobile unveils 2025 roadmap video and highlights esports strategies.

New SMASH rules and expanded PUBG Mobile Super League elevate competition.

Big prize pools: $500K for PMGO Finals, $3M for PUBG Mobile World Cup.

Community engagement grows with third-party tournaments and design contests.

Krafton revealed more information this week about PUBG Mobile's future with a new roadmap. It's honestly a bit weird that they're handing out a roadmap after already giving one out a while ago, and it feels like they're just updating for the sake of updating. There isn't a ton of new info here beyond what they have planned for some of their esports events, which is to be expected as we're guessing they don't have any intention of revealing plans for in-game content this early and not releasing it. Enjoy the info here from the developers.

PUBG Mobile – Remaining 2025 Roadmap

PUBG Mobile Global Open (PMGO), the first major tournament of the 2025 season, has already made an impact by attracting nearly 100,000 players from over 150 countries. Designed as a crucial gateway for rising stars, PMGO gives amateur teams a chance to prove themselves against top regional talent and earn a place on the international stage. The PMGO Grand Finals, scheduled for April 12–13 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, will bring this competition to its peak. With a $500,000 prize pool on the line, the Grand Finals will feature a mix of elite pro teams and eight amateur squads who advanced through the Open Qualifiers. These underdog challengers will now go head-to-head with some of the world's best – showcasing the new talent pipeline PUBG Mobile Esports is fostering in 2025. The Global Pro teams taking on the Amateur Teams include:

Global Pro Teams:

Nigma Galaxy

Influencer Rage

4Merical Vibes

REJECT

D'XAVIER

Regnum Carya Esports

Nongshim RedForce

PEL Special Invite

2025 PMGO Amateur Teams

2025 Uzbekistan Offline Finals

Teams placed #1 – #7 in the 2025 PMGO Prelims

For the first time, the event will also debut the SMASH rule set, adding a thrilling new layer of strategy. Under SMASH rules, if any team reaches 80 points and then wins a Chicken Dinner in one of the remaining matches, they will be instantly crowned PMGO Champions. If no team meets these criteria, the title will go to the team with the highest total points after 12 matches. The reveals did not stop there, as the expansion of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL) was announced, increasing competitive opportunities worldwide. The PMSL is now divided into five key regions: Southeast Asia (SEA), Central & South Asia (CSA), Americas, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe (EU). To further boost competition, PMSL EMEA has been split into PMSL Europe and PMSL MENA, creating more opportunities for regional teams. Additionally, the PUBG Mobile National Championships (PMNCs) will continue, providing localised entry points into the professional scene.

Looking ahead to summer and following a successful debut in 2024, PUBG Mobile Esports will once again take center stage at the Esports World Cup in Riyadh for the 2025 PUBG Mobile World Cup (PMWC). With a $3,000,000 prize pool, the event will feature 24 teams, including the top 16 PMSL teams, representative squads from China, South Korea, and Japan, as well as a host invite. The final tournament slot will be awarded to the PMGO Champion's region, further strengthening regional competition. To wrap up the year, the season will culminate with the 2025 PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC), bringing together 38 teams in Thailand to compete for the ultimate title. Seven special invite slots will be granted, joining 31 teams from PMSL regions who have earned their place through year-long competition.

This new slot allocation ensures a more dynamic and competitive championship, with the best teams from around the world facing off for PUBG Mobile Esports' most prestigious title. Beyond professional competition, PUBG Mobile Esports has announced it will continue to focus on enhancing community engagement with increased third-party tournaments, caster competitions, and content creation initiatives. The Ptopia Design Project (PDP) contest will also return, inviting fans to submit custom designs for in-game content. The winning design will become the official skin of the 2025 PMWC, celebrating the creativity and passion of the PUBG Mobile community.

