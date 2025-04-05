Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, Matthew Lillard, Paramount Pictures, scream, scream 7

Scream 7 Star Shares His Primary Concern About Revisiting His Role

Scream star Matthew Lillard reveals his primary concern about returning to the franchise for the upcoming film Scream 7.

The nostalgic wave of 90s fandom continues to surge, and at 90s Con, one particular revelation sparked a potent blend of excitement and apprehensive anticipation. Matthew Lillard, a staple of the era and a beloved figure among horror fans, shared his feelings about reprising his iconic role as Stu Macher in the upcoming film Scream 7, decades after the character's seemingly definitive demise in the original 1996 film.

Stu, Lillard's unhinged and darkly comedic accomplice to Billy Loomis, has transcended his initial role as a villain to become a cult favorite within the Scream universe. His manic energy, memorable one-liners, and overall chaotic presence have cemented him as a cornerstone of the franchise's legacy. Even after his apparent death by television in the first film, Stu's influence has lingered, with constant references and fan theories keeping his memory alive (and directly referenced in Scream VI). This enduring popularity is a testament to Lillard's powerful performance and the character's unique, indelible mark on horror history. So, naturally, his return to the Scream universe promises to be a thrilling, if nerve-wracking, experience for fans, leaving them eagerly anticipating how Stu's legacy will be further explored in the next entry.

Matthew Lillard Doesn't Want His Scream 7 Return to Disappoint Fans

Now, during a panel moderated by People, Lillard's candid remarks revealed that he's grappling with the weight of expectation surrounding his return. He revealed to the crowd, "I will say, I can't say anything about [my 'Scream 7' return], obviously. But I am very excited and slightly terrified to be back because all I can do is really screw up a legacy that we have." His self-deprecating humor and genuine concern were palpable as he continued, "I could really suck, and so that's my fear. My fear is that I come back and sort of punish something that I could never have touched and been just fine. I hope I don't f' it up for everyone."

Lillard's comments highlight the delicate balance between tapping into nostalgia and the potential pitfalls of revisiting beloved properties. He understands the profound connection fans have with Stu and the Scream franchise, acknowledging the risk of tarnishing the character's legacy. However, given the return of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and other former Ghostface killers, we have faith that the story has a reason to bring back several familiar faces.

