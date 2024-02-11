Posted in: CBS, Music, Paramount+, Pop Culture, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: beyonce, cbs, paramount, super bowl, verizon

Super Bowl LVIII: Beyoncé Releases New Music; Teams with Verizon

Beyoncé and Verizon teamed for a Super Bowl LVIII ad that helped Beyoncé announce her new album, followed by the release of 2 songs from it.

After the commercial, Beyoncé releases "Texas! Hold ’Em" and "16 Carriages".

Her upcoming album "Renaissance Part II" is set to release on March 29th.

The two new singles released have a very country sound & influence.

Did you really think Taylor Swift was going to be the only global phenomenon to make news during Sunday night's Super Bowl LVIII? In the midst of the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the San Francisco 49ers, Beyoncé and Verizon teamed up for a big-time commercial that's making headlines. But with all due respect to Verizon, it didn't have a lot to do with its wireless service. Though seeing Beyoncé trying her best to break the company's network was a lot of fun. But as we neared the end of "Break My Soul" (which you can check out above), it appeared that Beyoncé tapping into her Barbie for "BarBey" and announcing her run to be "Beyoncé of the United States" (to name just a few of her efforts) wouldn't be enough to break Verizon. But just when all seemed lost, the award-winning musical artist offered a defiant, "You ain't gonna break me." That's because Beyoncé knew that she possessed the ultimate weapon. "OK, they ready. Drop the new music." And that's exactly what she did – dropping "Texas! Hold 'Em and "16 Carriages" after announcing that a new album (Renaissance Part II) would hit the streets on March 29th.

Here's a look at the album announcement video that was released to promote the March drop, but as fans already know, Beyoncé wasn't quite done making news yet…

Beyoncé wasn't messing around, releasing two singles from the new album shortly after the news hit. Here are the official visualizer music videos for "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages." First impressions? If these two singles are signs of what we can expect from the entire album, then we can expect to see Beyoncé walking away with some serious CMA Awards in her immediate future:

