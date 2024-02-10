Posted in: CBS, NFL, Paramount+, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: cbs, nfl, preview, super bowl, the nfl today

Super Bowl LVIII: CBS Sports Releases The NFL Today Game Day Schedule

Here's a look at what's ahead with Sunday's four-hour edition of CBS Sports' The NFL Today, running before Super Bowl LVIII (from 2-6 pm ET).

Article Summary CBS's The NFL Today airs a 4-hour special for Super Bowl LVIII from 2-6 pm ET.

Superstar guests include Usher and Vegas icons with exclusive football interviews.

Segments cover the Chiefs' and 49ers' journeys to Super Bowl LVIII with key players.

Tributes to Norma Hunt and a reflection on the Raiders and Seahawks' NFL impact.

If you're looking for the anchor of CBS Sports' Super Bowl Sunday coverage, look no further than the four-hour edition of The NFL Today that's set to run this Sunday from 2-6 pm ET. Originating live from both Bellagio and Allegiant Stadium leading up to kickoff, the show is anchored by James Brown – with analysts Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson, Boomer Esiason, and JJ Watt, and lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. In addition, Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Matt Ryan, Jason McCourty, and Amy Trask will offer additional commentary – and UEFA Champions League Today's Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, and Micah Richards will also be popping up.

But even with all of those folks more than willing to share their thoughts on the big game, the special edition will also feature superstar performers and Vegas entertainers like Super Bowl LVIII halftime performer Usher, Steve Aoki, Penn & Teller, Carrot Top, Wayne Newton, and others. In addition, football fans can look forward to one-on-one interviews with Patrick Mahomes, Brock Purdy, Travis Kelce, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Andy Reid, and Kyle Shanahan. In addition, the show will include a tribute to Norma Hunt, a celebration of the Raiders' impact on the NFL, and a look back at how the Seattle Seahawks used their victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII to advocate for social justice.

Super Bowl LVIII: CBS's "The NFL Today" Features Line-Up

Here's a rundown of the on-the-field & off-the-field features that CBS's The NFL Today has planned for this Sunday – take a look:

USHER & BLACK ENTERTAINMENT IN VEGAS Nate Burleson takes a tour of Las Vegas with Super Bowl halftime performer Usher , highlighting the history of Black entertainers in the city. Produced by Niya Walker

ONLY IN VEGAS As Super Bowl LVIII is set to kick off from Las Vegas for the first time ever, CBS Sports spotlights some of the city's most iconic performers, including magicians Penn & Teller and singer/actor Wayne Newton . Produced by Sarah Rinaldi

KYLE BRANDT AT BELLAGIO Kyle Brandt has touched down in the entertainment capital of the world, and he hits the strip to explain why Super Bowl LVIII will be one of the best shows Vegas has ever seen. Produced by Dan Ennis

STEVE AOKI x NFL ON CBS Two-time Grammy-nominated artist and producer Steve Aoki gets the Super Bowl excitement started with his remix of the NFL ON CBS theme song. Produced by Dan Ennis



CHIEFS AND 49ERS

PATRICK MAHOMES WITH NATE Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins Nate Burleson to discuss the Chiefs' playoff run, embracing being the villain and building a dynasty in Kansas City. Produced by Bill Boland

BROCK PURDY WITH BOOMER 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy sits down with former NFL MVP Boomer Esiason to talk about being a game manager, his late-game comebacks and his ascent from "Mr. Irrelevant." Produced by Josh Weingardt

TRAVIS KELCE WITH TRACY Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce chats with Tracy Wolfson about Kansas City's roller coaster season, breaking Jerry Rice's record for most postseason receptions, making his fourth Super Bowl, and Taylor Swift joining Chiefs Kingdom. Produced by Sarah Rinaldi

CHRISTIAN McCAFFREY WITH JJ 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey talks with JJ Watt about his trade from Carolina, being embraced by the 49ers' locker room and growing up in a sports-focused family. Produced by Niya Walker

GEORGE KITTLE WITH JONATHAN 49ers tight end George Kittle joins Jonathan Jones to discuss his team's playoff journey, the bond he shares with his 49ers teammates, his return to the Super Bowl, and his friendship with Travis Kelce. Produced by Stuart Millstein

ANDY REID WITH COACH Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks with Bill Cowher on Kansas City's turnaround after Christmas, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, and the questions around his potential retirement. Produced by Josh Weingardt

KYLE SHANAHAN WITH PHIL 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks with Phil Simms about how growing up around the game and how his father's Broncos led him to becoming a head coach, the decision to entrust his team to Brock Purdy, and how this year's Chiefs team compares to the version the 49ers faced in Super Bowl LIV. Produced by Dan Obermuller

DRE GREENLAW & FRED WARNER 49ers linebackers Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner were on the losing end of Super Bowl LIV, and after four long years, they have revenge on the mind against the Chiefs. The dynamic pair sits down to discuss how they helped San Francisco overcome second-half deficits in the playoffs, what they learned from their previous Super Bowl experience, and what they have planned to make sure they end up on the winning side this time around. Produced by Dan Obermuller

TRENT WILLIAMS 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams talks about Super Bowl LVIII, his idols, and his relationship with the Shanahan family. Produced by Stuart Millstein



NFL HISTORY

FIRST LADY OF FOOTBALL Super Bowl LVIII marks the first Super Bowl without Norma Hunt , the wife of the late Kansas City Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt . Hunt, who passed away in June 2023, was the only woman to attend the previous 57 Super Bowls. Her son, Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt , pays tribute to her. Produced by Stuart Millstein

RAIDERS' IMPACT ON THE NFL A reflection on the Raiders' franchise and the mark it has left on the NFL history books. Produced by Pete Radovich

SPEAKING TRUTH TO POWER A look back at how members of the Seahawks' Super Bowl XLVIII team used their mandatory media availability to call for accountability and transparency regarding the cases of Tamir Rice, Eric Garner and Michael Brown Jr. Produced by Johnny Sweet and Ellis Williams



Drew Kaliski is the producer, and Bob Matina is the director of The NFL Today. Emilie Deutsch is the VP of Original Programming & Features. Sean McManus is Chairman, CBS Sports and Executive Producer of the NFL on CBS. David Berson is President, CBS Sports. Harold Bryant is Executive Producer and Executive Vice President, Production, CBS Sports. Tyler Hale is Senior Vice President, Studio Production, CBS Sports.

