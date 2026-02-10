Posted in: NBC, Opinion, Peacock, TV, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, super bowl

Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny Deliver for NBCU; Puppy Bowl Buries Kid Rock

Here's a look at how the ratings are playing out for Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny's halftime show, TPUSA's Kid Rock effort, and Puppy Bowl XXII.

Here's a rundown of the ratings info released for Super Bowl LX, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, Turning Point USA's halftime show, and Puppy Bowl XXII.

Super Bowl LX: This year's one-sided championship game averaged 124.9 million viewers on Sunday night, a slight decrease from last year's game, which averaged 127.7 million viewers. Viewership peaked during the second quarter, averaging 137.8 million viewers, making it the highest peak in U.S. TV history. Nielsen's numbers measured the live+same day viewing figures from across NBC, Peacock, Telemundo, NBC Sports Digital, and NFL+, with this past weekend's game now ranked as the second-most-watched program in U.S. TV history (behind last year's Super Bowl LIX). The figure represents the average number of people who were tuned in at any given moment during the game, with the totals fluctuating during the telecasts.

Bad Bunny/Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Bad Bunny averaged 128.2 million viewers, down from Kendrick Lamar's 133.5 million viewers during Super Bowl LIX. Telemundo averaged 3.3 million viewers, marking the most-watched Super Bowl in U.S. Spanish-language history. In addition, the halftime show averaged 128.2 million viewers in the United States from 8:15-8:30 p.m. ET. Telemundo's audience peaked during the halftime show, averaging 4.8 million viewers, making it also the most-watched Super Bowl halftime in Spanish-language history. In terms of social media, NBCUniversal reports that views of the halftime show set a record, reaching 4 billion in the first 24 hours (an increase of 134% from last year), and that 55% of all NFL social media views came from international markets. NBCU says global viewership for the halftime show will be made available next week.

Turning Point USA: In comparison, and despite two months to prepare and claims that it would hurt the NFL, NBC, and Bad Bunny's halftime efforts, Turning Point USA's Kid Rock-fronted pre-recorded effort did anything but. Compared to the Super Bowl Halftime Show's 124.9 million average, TPUSA's YouTube livestream peaked at just 6.1 million viewers during the show, and has now reached 21 million viewers (compared to Bad Bunny's 57 million YouTube views). In fact, Puppy Bowl XXII appears to have buried TPUSA like a dog buries a bone, averaging 12.8 million viewers across multiple platforms (but not including social media engagements) during its airing.

"The Super Bowl and the NFL once again delivered a blockbuster audience across the NBC broadcast network, Peacock, and Telemundo, and provided an unprecedented lead-in to our Primetime in Milan coverage," shared NBC Sports' Rick Cordella in a statement. "The Super Bowl and the Olympics are the two most powerful events in the world, and we salute our talented production, tech, and announce teams who delivered best-in-class presentations for our viewers, stations, and partners."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!