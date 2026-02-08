Posted in: Current News, NBC, NFL, Peacock, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: Green Day, Super Bowl LX

Super Bowl LX: Green Day Lets the Music Do the Talking During Opener

Green Day let the music do the talking during their Super Bowl LX opening performance, sending a message with their song selection.

Article Summary Green Day rocked the Super Bowl LX opener with a politically charged setlist and energetic performance.

Billie Joe Armstrong sparked controversy by urging ICE agents to quit during a pregame event speech.

The band's medley included "Holiday," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," and their anthem "American Idiot."

NBC censored part of the lyrics as Green Day delivered their unapologetic message live to millions.

With all of the focus being on how Donald Trump and his MAGA faithful are losing their collective s**t over global phenomenon Bad Bunny being tapped to headline the NFL, Roc Nation, and Apple Music's Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show, it seems like they forgot another problem that could be coming their way earlier in the day in the form of Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool, aka Green Day. The iconic band was tapped to kick off the big game's opening ceremony, but it was already making headlines heading into the weekend. Performing at a pregame event on Friday, February 6th, Armstrong took a break from the music to offer anyone working as one of the Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents some tough-love career advice: "To all the ICE agents out there, wherever you are, quit your s****y job. Quit that s****y job you have. Because when this is over, and it will be over at some point in time, Kristi Noem, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Donald Trump — they're going to drop you like a bad f***ing habit. Come on this side of the line."

To say that had a lot of folks wondering what Green Day might have to say to kick off Super Bowl LX would be an understatement. After kicking off with the line, "Hope you had the time of your life," the band blazed through a medley of "Holiday," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," and "American Idiot." Though some fans hoped Armstrong would change the line to "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda," as the band has done in the past, others saw the song's overall message come across loud and clear. Though it's interesting to note that Armstrong went with "subliminal mindfuck America," forcing NBC to censor it (You can even see Cool looking to the camera with a fake look of shock).

Green Day performs at the Super Bowl LX Pregame show.🤘 pic.twitter.com/kD3nfBgwJP — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2026 Show Full Tweet

It was the moment when Green Day reminded everyone that they were Green Day. During the broadcast of the Ryan Seacrest-hosted 52nd edition of ABC's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024, the band launched into the title track from its 2004 album, American Idiot – and that's when a lot of Donald Trump followers got a reality check from the band. Because instead of the original line, "I'm not a part of a redneck agenda," lead singer Armstrong updated it to, "I'm not a part of the MAGA agenda." Along with "American Idiot," the band also performed "Holiday," "Basket Case," "Welcome to Paradise," and "Dilemma."

