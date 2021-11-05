Supergirl Preview: In The Final Hours, Super Friends Return & Reunite

After six seasons, The CW's Arrowverse will be saying goodbye to the Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl next with the two-hour, two-episode series finale "The Last Gauntlet" & "Kara." And between the final battle with Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) & Lex (Jon Cryer) about to throw down and the impending wedding of Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai), you can just imagine the number of familiar faces that will be showing up to help save the day. Well, actually, you don't have to imagine too much since we have a pretty extensive image preview, overview & promo for both chapters waiting for you below.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 19: "The Last Gauntlet": THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE KICKS OFF THE TWO-HOUR FINALE FOR "SUPERGIRL" – In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer). An unlikely ally steps in to help the team. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by J. Holtham and a teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber.

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 20: "Kara": THE EPIC SERIES FINALE BRINGS BACK FAMILIAR FACES AND FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING – In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan, and Chris Wood return for the series finale. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).