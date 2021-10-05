Supergirl Season 6 E14 Preview: Whoops! Lena Breaks Dreamer's Brain

In our previous preview for this week's episode of The CW's Supergirl, we had a chance to check out the next round between Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) as their race for control of the magical totems continues. But with Lena (Katie McGrath) and her newly-discovered magical powers, Kara might just have an advantage. Just one problem, though. Lena isn't quite certain she has full control or understanding of what her powers can do- which brings us to the following clip for "Magical Thinking."

In the following clip, Nia aka Dreamer (Nicole Maines) has her "brain broken" by Lena's practice spell before Kara arrives to reveal just how dangerous things have become. For example, Nyx is feeling… compassion?!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×14 Sneak Peek "Magical Thinking" (HD) Season 6 Episode 14 Sneak Peek (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ea06lz_ZEok)

Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and preview for this week's chapter:

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 14 "Magical Thinking": LENA MUST ACCEPT HER NEWFOUND POWERS IN ORDER TO HELP THE SUPER FRIENDS – Lena (Katie McGrath) is uncertain about using her magical abilities to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) retrieve the second totem from Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). William (Staz Nair) struggles to write a story on the Super Friends that makes both the heroes and Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) happy. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is thrilled Esme (guest star Mila Jones) has found a new home, but things go awry and the little girl's future is put in danger. The episode was directed by Simon Burnett and written by Karen. E. Maser & Derek Simon.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×14 Promo "Magical Thinking" (HD) Season 6 Episode 14 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkQUxodkGPg)

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).