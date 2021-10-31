Supergirl Season 6 E18 Preview: Kara Doubles Down to Keep Them Safe

Heading into this week's episode of The CW's Supergirl, viewers are down to the final three episodes and things are heating up with the ominously-titled "Truth or Consequences." Kara aka Supergirl's (Melissa Benoist) personal and superhero worlds collide as she looks to keep her loved ones safe as Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly's (Azie Tesfai) bachelorette party nears. When you're taking on the combined forces of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) & Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), that's something that's much easier for me to write than for Kara to be able to easily pull off. But as you're about to see from the following preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's episode, even Supergirl can't be everywhere at once:

Supergirl Season 6 Episode 18 "Truth or Consequences" THREE EPISODES LEFT UNTIL THE SERIES FINALE – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is determined to keep everyone safe from Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) so she doubles down on patrol, especially as Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly's (Azie Tesfai) bachelorette party is coming up. Alex is torn between duty and finally allowing herself the time to enjoy her new family. Brainy (Jesse Rath) receives heartbreaking news, and William (Staz Nair) clashes with Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) over her recent coverage of Lex. The episode was directed by David McWhirter with a story by Karen E. Maser and a teleplay by Emilio Ortega Aldrich & Elle Lipson

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Supergirl 6×18 Promo "Truth or Consequences" (HD) Season 6 Episode 18 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=27BbXeoRzcQ)

Benoist recently sat down with EW's "Bold School" series for an in-depth interview about her run on the Arrowverse series, what the final days of filming were like, and what's next for her (including the children's fantasy book she co-wrote, Haven's Secret). Here are just a few of the highlights:

Though Ready for a Break, Benoist Is Open to Returning as Supergirl: "I am not opposed to putting on the suit again and I know there probably will be opportunities to. It would have to feel right for the character and I know they would probably do it justice. I love playing with Grant Gustin. I love Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch on 'Superman & Lois'. So no, I'm not opposed to it."

Benoist Would Love to Revisit Kevin Smith's First Episode…: "It [S02 'Supergirl Lives.'] was like this buddy adventure, almost a bottle episode and we did a 'Star Wars' homage and we were on a different planet for the first time and it was so fun. And also working with Kevin Smith is just a blast, especially when he's in his element like that and working on sci-fi and the geeky things that he loves, we just had so much fun. So I would revisit that one specifically because it was just a gas. We were laughing the whole time and really collaborating and improvising, which I love doing."

… and Season 1, But for Different Reasons: "The second one I would want to revisit was in season 1 — a lot of season 1. I don't know if it would work because I think knowing what I know now, it probably would inform the scenes differently, but there was a scene where I was confronting my mother's hologram for the first time. That's a scene I wish I could redo, just emotionally feeling something different or trying different colors."

Benoist's Favorite Arrowverse Crossovers Memory: "Do you know what's so funny about the crossovers is that [they were] crazy and insane and so frantic and hectic and chaotic, but I had so much fun doing them. All my memories are just of laughing with Grant and Tyler, and Stephen [Amell] — just laughing our butts off and getting so slaphappy and delirious and just having the best time. There was like an electric energy there. And one of my favorite moments too, was when Grant Gustin and I were running in a scene [in 'Crisis on Infinite Earths'], and it was a group of us, and I said, 'What if we just speed-walked because I don't feel like running anymore?' And he speed-walked and that guy is actually abnormally fast! I've never seen anyone… It was incredible!"

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Peta Sergeant (Snowfall) has joined the cast as Nyxly, a quirky and kind 5th Dimensional Imp wrongly imprisoned in the Phantom Zone and driven by a tragic backstory. Nyxly helps Kara when she least expects it, and their budding friendship not only heals some of her emotional pain but also helps Nyxly reclaim her own power. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).