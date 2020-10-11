Supergirl, Stargirl: CW, #SeeHer Offer Int'l Day of the Girl Honors

In honor of International Day of the Girl, The CW's "Arrowverse" honored their two most famous "girls" on Sunday- but there was much more to the message than just praising their heroes. Whether it's Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) saving the day or Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) letting her powers shine through, the network and the #SeeHer organization are asking fans to see them for their greatness as women and as superheroes. The mission of #SeeHer is to work towards the accurate portrayal of all women and girls in marketing, advertising, media, and entertainment, so they are able to see themselves as they truly are and in all their potential. For example, when it comes to producing advertising that shows women as diverse, human, and strong, they urge that it meets the following standards: authentically and favorably present women; portray women in a respectful manner; show women as good role models; make consumers feel good about themselves; are appropriate for all ages; show women's bodies accurately; make sense for the brand or product being advertised.

Last month came the news that Supergirl would end its fight for truth and justice with the upcoming sixth season- with reports that the combination of production delays and the series' stead dip in ratings were the contributing factors in the producers, the studio, the network, and Benoist making the decision to go out on a high note with an extended final season. Filming on the sixth season is currently underway in Vancouver and will accommodate Benoist's time away. The writing team is working on the storylines that will comprise the series' final 20 episodes.

Here's a look at Benoist's Instagram post addressing the news, where she promises fans an ending that will honor both the series and their commitment to it: "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season":

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪"