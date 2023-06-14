Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: preview, season 4, superman & lois, the cw

Superman & Lois Season 4: 7 Depart Series; Cudlitz Now Series Regular

Superman & Lois' Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik are not returning.

Earlier this week, the news hit that the Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois would be returning for a 10-episode fourth season. While there's no denying that a season renewal is definitely good news, it was the details about the deal that had us concerned. While we recap how things went down in more detail later in the article; basically, the new season came at the cost of some episodes as well as a planned reduction in the cast. Well, we're learning what those cast reductions would entail. Departing are series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck, and Sofia Hasmik, with the hope that could reprise their characters in guest-starring or recurring roles. Set to return for the fourth season are Hoechlin, Tulloch, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin, with Michael Cudlitz being upped to series regular. Here's a look back at our original report of how it all went down:

Superman & Lois: How the Deal Reportedly Came Into Play

It appears that Warner Bros. Television made a pitch that involved a reduced license fee deal that would reduce The CW's financial stake while still working for the studio. But this is where it gets sketchy because the returning shows should expect budget cuts that could impact production as well as casting – with the report stating that while the leads won't be impacted, the cuts could see a reduction in the number of series regular & supporting cast members (with cast options set to expire this week). And the network is expected to share some of the streaming rights to the Hoechlin & Tulloch-starrer (currently available on Max). Where the biggest concern about the show's return comes into play is with this line from DH's reporting: "In addition to trimming the cast, the series likely would lean more heavily into its core premise as a family drama going forward while still honoring its superhero roots." While it would be great to have the series return… at what cost? At what point does it no longer resemble the show that fans have embraced over three seasons? Stay tuned…

