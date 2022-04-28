Superman & Lois: New Season 2 Trailer; Elsass on Jon-El Breaking Bad

Yesterday, we shared a look at the promo for next week's episode of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, with Jon-El (Jordan Elsass) on Earth Prime… and let's just say he's not there for a friendly vacation. Will Clark (Hoechlin), Lois (Tulloch), and Jordan (Alex Garfin) be able to keep Jonathan safe? Or are they just delaying the inevitability? Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik, and Taylor Hack also star- with none other than David Ramsey directing a script from Andrew N. Wong. Now, we have a new season trailer getting viewers ready for the season's final run by looking back on the road they've traveled so far. But first, Elsass was asked if his portrayal of Jon-El was based on the late Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight (a performance he idolizes).

"Absolutely," Elsass confirmed. "Honestly, that's been my favorite part of the whole season. It was just so much fun to get into that headspace. I mean, you really feel powerful. And that's the thing about when you're really into it and you're doing the scene: It can drain the life out of you or it can make you feel like a million bucks. Playing Jon El, because he's confident and dark, much like the Joker, I think that is a big similarity there. Heath played it the whole time that he's very, very confident in any situation and he just does not care."

The actor continued, "But the difference is that Jon El at least wants to be very calculated and meticulous and very calm and cool, but internally he's still young and obviously he's still going through it in these high-pressure, high-stress situations. That was the difficult part, playing into the fact that he's still the same age as other Jon. He's still a kid, you know? I had to play into that where it's not super, super dark. He still doesn't fully understand how the world works and people's motives because he's still young and naive. That was an interesting dynamic to play because it's not just full-out bad guy. There's still some innocence in him and there's still some good in him. But he's a villain in the making, definitely."

Season two of SUPERMAN & LOIS opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, "Tyrant") and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf"). Smallville's national profile is booming… but something deep below the surface will send shockwaves through the town and may spell the end of everything. At the Smallville Gazette, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm") and Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik, "All the Bright Places") are divided when an old story with a personal connection to Lois casts doubt on her professional credibility. The Kent sons also find themselves dealing with change. Athlete Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") faces new challenges on the football field that will lead him to questionable actions, while Jordan (Alex Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") and Sarah Cushing's (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly") individual secrets threaten to erode their growing relationship. Her family also deals with new challenges as Lana's (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage") foray into local politics proves more demanding than she assumed and leaves Kyle (Erik Valdez, "Graceland") concerned that long-buried mistakes could come back to threaten the family. Against all of this, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") finds retirement doesn't necessarily make life quieter, while John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks, "All American") and his recently-arrived daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck, "Tyler Perry's Assisted Living") attempt to make this new Earth their home while figuring out their place in the Kents' lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.