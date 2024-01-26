Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy: De Faría "In Town" for Engineer Fittings, Stunts

Superman: Legacy star María Gabriela De Faría (The Engineer) posed with James Gunn while "in town" for costume fittings & stunt training.

Finally! After spending way too much time debunking wacky rumors regarding the film as it nears the start of filming, Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn is getting a chance to officially give us a peek behind the scenes at how things are going in the early stages of work on the David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan-starring film. Back in November, we learned that María Gabriela De Faría (Animal Control) had been cast in the role of Angela Spica/The Engineer – a member of the Warren Ellis & Bryan Hitch-created The Authority on the comics side of things. A little more than two months later, De Faría is getting ready for stunts and costume fittings – but she had just enough time to pose with Gunn for some social media posting.

"With the Engineer herself, [Maria Gabriela De Faria], in town for stunts and costume fittings for 'Superman.' You guys are gonna love this character on screen!" Gun wrote as the caption to his Instagram post. De Faria added in her post, "The Engineer, El Jefe [James Gunn], and the most exciting morning ever ❤️"

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

