Superman: Legacy: Gunn Confirms March 2024 Start; No Fan of Logline

Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn confirmed a March 2024 start - and made it clear that the logline released didn't come from him.

Article Summary James Gunn to begin filming Superman: Legacy in March 2024 for a 2025 release.

Gunn refutes production listing logline and clarifies Clark Kent's age & reporter status.

Corenswet, Brosnahan, Hoult, and others confirmed for Superman: Legacy cast.

Gunn grateful for production team's efforts amid industry strikes & other obstacles to keep things on track.

Earlier this week, we reported that a production/industry listing confirmed filming on DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn's Superman: Legacy would begin on March 4, 2024 – with the film being eyed for a Summer 2025 release. Earlier today, Gunn took to Threads to essentially confirm the start month. But first, Gunn made it clear that he had no idea where the logline that was included in the production listing came from – because it wasn't from him.

"Not sure where this logline came from. I didn't write it. It has elements of truth (obviously based on things I've said in the past). But I wouldn't describe the plot this way, & I wouldn't call Clark a cub reporter. He's a thirty-year-old full-on reporter," Gunn penned in his social media response – while also giving a much clearer picture of Clark's age and career level at the point when we meet him. As for when filming is expected to begin, Gunn added, "But, yeah, we shoot in March. I'm grateful every day our production team worked their asses off to keep things going through the strikes. Forces impelled us to stop many times – & if we had, we'd never make July 2025." Here's a screencap of Gunn's response from Friday – followed by a look back at the original production listing.

Set for a July 11, 2025, premiere, DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars (so far) David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the cast includes Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho. Now, here's a look back at the screencap we shared from earlier this week that listed March 2024 as being the start of filming:

