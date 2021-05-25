Superman & Lois: David Ramsey Talks John Diggle, THAT Green Box & More

If you checked out our previous preview for tonight's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, then you know that there is a ton of game-changing potential in "Man of Steel"- but maybe none as big as actor/director David Ramsey's return to the Arrowverse to both helm episodes and reprise his role as John Diggle for Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. You know, the same Diggle whose move to Metropolis was briefly interrupted by the arrival of a certain bright green object crash-landing by his home. When our Arrow main-man returns, he will still be struggling with his decision to deny- and the possible ramifications from it.

But that's just the tip of the iceberg, with Ramsey discussing his return to the Arrowverse on both sides of the camera with EW. Here's a look at some of the highlights (and you can check out the full interview here):

Returning to Vancouver & the Arrowverse Offered Different Feelings: "This was supposed to begin in 2020 but didn't start until January 2021. After the two-week quarantine you have to do when you go to Canada on a work permit, I delved right into it, and it felt great. 'Legends' was the first one out the gate. It was great in that as an actor you're seeing [your costars] Caity Lotz, Jes [Macallan], Dominic [Purcell], and all the people you know over at 'Legends,' for example, but I had on a different hat," Ramsey explained. "A week or so before I even saw the actors, I'm prepping as a director for the show. It's a different feeling. You're in the same city, but you're looking at this thing from a different vantage point."

How It Felt Playing John Diggle Again: "It was like putting on older shoes. It wasn't that difficult to get into character. What was difficult was taking off the [director's] hat, because I'm acting now and not thinking about where the camera is," the actor/director explained. "I'm not thinking about how things cut together, about the bigger script at large. I'm just thinking of my moment and where this fits into the script. That adjustment was a bit more difficult. Playing John Diggle, a beloved character, was just fantastic. Coming back to the Arrowverse with this character has been a blast."

On Where Things Pick Up with Diggle: "He was on his way to Metropolis and was intercepted by a glowing green box. Whatever was in that box, he refused its invitation. There are consequences for that. This is the very preliminary story of telling what those consequences are," Ramsey revealed. "We find John Diggle as a co-leader in ARGUS with his wife. He's going to Gotham, Smallville, and National City as an ARUGS leader. That's his day job. But he's hearing voices; he has debilitating headaches. And he's hiding them from the other members of the Arrowverse shows, who he's helping as an ARGUS member. So he's coming there with a purpose, but he's also hiding something. The more we tell the story, the more we begin to hear what these voices are, particularly on 'The Flash,'" he continued.

On Why "Denying the Green" Fits with Diggle's Character: Emphasizing that Diggle was given "another lease on life" post-Crisis, Ramsey argues that Diggle's sense of family (especially one that he just got back) would take a top priority over patrolling the galaxy. "I would position that he has always been one of the most grounded, most family-oriented [characters] in the Arrowverse. The last thing he'd want to do is accept becoming an intergalactic policeman, for example," Ramsey explains. "But I would also say his destiny is ultimately cosmic. So I think this is the correct step in telling the story of how he gets to that destiny, the right move to make. I don't think he would've readily accepted it. When he was intercepted by this glowing green box, he just kissed his wife and kids goodbye and said, "I'll meet you in Metropolis."

But just in case you need even more to convince you that Tuesday night's Superman & Lois is a game-changer, look no further than the tweets from Elizabeth Tulloch above- with the eye-catching "game-changer" phrase being thrown into the mix. From Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) hoping to find a way to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) control his powers to Lois (Tulloch) getting a partner in her investigation of Edge (Adam Rayner) in Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), tensions are rising in the preview that follows Tulloch's tweet. And they're about to explode when "The Stranger" (Wolé Parks) makes his move (who gets some major backstory intel of his own revealed)- and as you're about to see from the following preview for "Man of Steel," that doesn't bode well for Superman's long-term health.

Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 7 "Man of Steel": DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) who is grappling with a new power. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enlists Clark's help which leads to a surprise encounter. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. Directed by David Ramsey and written by Jai Jamison.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.

