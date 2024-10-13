Posted in: Comics, CW, TV | Tagged: doomsday, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Finale Clues in Alan Moore/Curt Swan Comics Classic?

Could some clues to the Superman & Lois series finale be found in Alan Moore and Curt Swan's "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?"

We're only two episodes into the fourth and final season of CW's Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois, and we're already suffering trauma from the steady flow of punches to our feels that "The End & the Beginning" and "A World Without" delivered. Ahead of Monday night's third episode – one that has a "shocking" ending that Tulloch teases fans will be talking about – we're looking ahead to the series finale. Specifically, last month's edition of TV Line's "Matt's Inside Line" reported that the series finale "will do something that no previous Man of Steel-themed TV series or movie has ever done before." Well, we think we might have an idea of what it could be – and we think it might be in the ballpark of how writer Alan Moore's and artist Curt Swan's classic comic story "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?" wrapped up its two-issue tale.

Published in 1986 in Superman #423 (with George Pérez inking) and Action Comics #583 (with Kurt Schaffenberger inking), the story is set ten years after Superman was last seen as Lois Lane recounts The Man of Steel's final days. While it would be obscene for me to try to properly summarize a story that needs to be reread on an annual basis, the ending is what's really key. After Lois's interview wraps up and the reporter leaves, we see Lois and her husband "Jordan" enjoying family life – a normal life that "Jordan" really seems to prefer. While this is going on, their son, Jonathan, seems quite interested in a piece of coal – and then readers become very interested after Jonathan squeezes the coal into a diamond – with Jordan offering readers a playful "wink."

Could that be where Superman & Lois is headed with its series finale? We could see Superman (Hoechlin) returning in time for one final battle with Doomsday – one that Superman would win, but it could be so epic that Lois (Tulloch) and Clark end up using it to pass on the mantle of Earth's protector to Jordan (Garfin). From there, the series finale could give us a flash-forward, showing us an older and happy Lois and Clark living out their lives while helping their "super-family" continue to save the day. A little more fun to throw into the mix? Maybe in the flash-forward, we see that more superheroes have emerged after "losing" Superman – some "easter egg" references hinting at an expanding universe. Can you imagine just how much the internet will explode if "Barry," "Oliver," and/or "Kara" get name-dropped? Again… this is all fun speculation, but either what we just described or some variation of it would definitely be one way for it to stand out.

"Superman & Lois" Season 4 Episode 3: "Always My Hero" -THE EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY DAVID GIUNTOLI ("A MILLION THINGS," "GRIMM") – Reeling from failure, Jordan (Alex Garfin) begins to spiral, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) discovers newfound strength. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) recruits John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) to the DOD before making a choice that will change everything. David Giuntoli ("Grimm") directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing. Now, here's a look at the images that were released earlier today – followed by a look at the promo for the final season's next chapter:

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

