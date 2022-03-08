Superman & Lois: Henstridge Teases Clark Kent/Tal-Rho Dynamic Change

Heading into tonight's episode of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, we've been previewing the strained relations in play between Lois (Tulloch) & Lucy (Jenna Dewan), Jordan (Alex Garfin) & Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) & Kyle (Erik Valdez). But this time around, the spotlight lands on Superman (Hoechlin), who finds himself locked up with his brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) after being arrested for treason by Lt. Anderson (Ian Bohen). Now, the episode director and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Elizabeth Henstridge is previewing the forced "quality time" that the two brothers will have to spend together and teasing the "massive turn of events" that will change their dynamic moving forward.

"There were a lot of elements [in play] but they were some of my favorite scenes because they're trapped and they have to talk. It was an out-of-body experience on those days on set. What was brilliant is that everybody was on the same page about what we wanted those scenes to be and really bringing out that brotherly bond and complicated relationship, and how do we start in a place where there's tension between them," Henstridge explained during an interview with EW. "They really go on a huge journey as brothers during this episode. I don't want to spoil too much, but there's a massive turn of events that happens that is going change their relationship moving forward forever."

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 7 "Anti-Hero": ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE ("AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.") DIRECTS – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pleads with Lt. Anderson (guest star Ian Bohen, "Teen Wolf") to investigate Ally Allston (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) receives some very upsetting news. Meanwhile, Lois helps Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) prepare to fight the good fight. Lastly, Jordan (Alex Garfin) is still irritated with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) for lying to him. Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Wole Parks, Sofia Hasmik and Tayler Buck also star. The episode was directed by Elizabeth Henstridge and written by Max Cunningham & Michael Narducci.

Shortly after the Bizarro reveal, Hoechlin discussed the series' "newest addition" & here are some of those highlights (with the entire interview here):

On How He Developed His Bizarro Take: "I think it's a gift for anybody that's on a show when you're given something that allows you to completely go away from what you're doing consistently. I've been on shows in the past and I've been very lucky that they've given me new things to play with every season, and I've been on shows before where you feel like you're doing the same thing for years. It's always a gift to have the opportunity to really step out of your comfort zone of the character that you're getting used to and trying something new. I thought that was really fun, and I definitely am playing a lot of different things than Clark or Superman is dealing with. All of this thing has been a challenge, but it's been exciting and fun to just explore."

On Making Bizarro His Own: "In a way, there are certain rules with Superman. There are certain rules with Clark. You can find ways to bend those and kind of make it your own, but there are still just certain constants about them that make Superman Superman. With this new [character], there aren't really any rules, and so it's kind of fun to be able to, between action and cut, just go for it and say like, 'Well, there's not really a wrong way to do this. We're just playing with it, and we're going to find what works and go from there.' I think that was something that was really nice."

Bizarro Will Have Folks Thinking About Superman Differently: "Those are actual spoilers, I think, even at this point, so I won't get too much into that, but I will say we have choices and people go down different paths. Clark and Superman, Kal-El, has always been very much [believed] in the path that he's walking, and maybe not everybody always does that. I think there's always a question of, what happens if Superman wasn't Superman anymore… if he started making different choices? So those are themes that we get to kind of explore: walking away from Superman and still being part of Superman."