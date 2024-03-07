Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cw, preview, season 4, superman & lois

Superman & Lois "Over Halfway Through" Filming Final Season: Tulloch

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch shared some images and offered a filming update on an "amazing, heartbreaking, epic final season."

Earlier today, we learned that Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) had joined the cast of Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop & Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois as Amanda McCoy. Chapman's "intelligent, cunning, and loyal" recurring character serves as Lex Luthor's (Michael Cudlitz) most trusted ally. In Lex's absence, McCoy has served as the head of LuthorCorp, resulting in even further success for the company. According to the description that was reported, "little is known about her mysterious past, but she's the only one in Luthor's inner circle that he views as an equal, which makes her a massive threat to the Kents… and anyone else who stands in her way." Now, Tulloch has taken to social media to offer an update on what she teases is "an amazing, heartbreaking, epic final season" – the team has officially crossed the halfway point with filming the fourth & final season, and Tulloch shared some looks from behind the scenes to honor the occasion.

"Officially over halfway through our final season of #SupermanAndLois," Tulloch wrote as the caption to her Instagram post. "Trying to enjoy every last moment with our amazing crew and cast. Thank you to our writers for writing such an amazing, heartbreaking, epic final season."

Last month, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars). Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Michael Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. CW's Superman & Lois is expected to kick off its final season sometime this fall.

