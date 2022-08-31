Superman & Lois S03: Melissa Benoist "Expressed Interest" in Appearing

With pre-production apparently getting underway on The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois, a lot of our focus lately has been on Jordan Elsass' departure (and understandably so). But this time around, our focus is on who could possibly end up appearing in the non-Arrowverse series. During a recent Fan Expo Canada 2022 Q&A panel that the duo participated in, Hoechlin & Tulloch were asked about the rumors that Melissa Benoist may be returning to the role of Supergirl during the upcoming season. "We have not heard that rumor about her coming on the show. She has expressed interest to me in doing it, and I know that we would love to work with her again and Grant [Gustin] and everyone else," Tulloch replied. "I just don't know…ever since we started the show, COVID has been a reality which is why we haven't done any of the crossovers or anything like that, so we just can't speak to whether or not that's feasible." Except, there's a problem…

Showrunner Todd Helbing has already revealed a major complication to that happening. During the second season finale, it was confirmed that Superman & Lois didn't have any Arrowverse crossovers because it was never set in the Arrowverse in the first place. Yup, still a bitter pill to swallow. So, for example, David Ramsey's John Diggle? Yeah, that's the show's version and now the Arrowverse version. So if Benoist's Supergirl was to appear during the third or a future season, it would have to involve writing her a new backstory that works for the show (Helbing said as much during an episode of The Flash Podcast: "Yeah, it would not be the Supergirl from the Arrowverse, it would be our version so we would invent a new backstory for her"). Here's a look at Tulloch's response during the recent Fan Expo Canada 2022, where the question of Benoist's return was asked and addressed (so let the speculation begin now)- with big thanks to Brief Take for posting the video: