Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, superman, superman & lois

Superman & Lois S04: Elizabeth Henstridge Set as Lex Luthor's Daughter

Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is set to portray Lex Luthor's (Michael Cudlitz) daughter and will direct an episode of the final season of Superman & Lois.

We've got some very cool casting and directing news to pass along for the fourth and final season of CW's Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois – and it involves someone who geeks fans know and love from her work on both sides of the camera. Along with directing the fifth episode of the final season, Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) will also play the role of Lex Luthor's (Cudlitz) daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

"I worked with her on Agents of SHIELD, and she's unbelievable," executive producer Brent Fletcher shared with ComicBook. It's still not clear how large of a role it will be or how many episodes Henstridge will appear. "She's an unbelievable actress and just the greatest person to work with. She is so nice and awesome at what she does. Our crew loves her, she loves our crew…we built it for her. She was the only person we ever went to with it." Fletcher added, "We tried to give everybody a swan song this year. Like, 'What if you did that?' And she said, 'Yes.'"

"Superman & Lois" Season 4 Episode 1: "The End & The Beginning" – TWO-HOUR PREMIERE EVENT – PART ONE – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is locked in a brutal battle with Luthor's monster; Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and the boys race against time to save General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing.

"Superman & Lois" Season 4 Episode 2: "A World Without" – TWO-HOUR PREMIERE EVENT – PART TWO – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) join the fight against Luthor (Michael Cudlitz), who starts making moves in Smallville. Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) butt heads over an important decision. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin and Kristi Korzec.

"Superman & Lois" Season 4 Episode 3: "Always My Hero" -THE EPISODE WAS DIRECTED BY DAVID GIUNTOLI ("A MILLION THINGS," "GRIMM") – Reeling from failure, Jordan (Alex Garfin) begins to spiral, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) discovers newfound strength. General Lane (Dylan Walsh) recruits John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie Irons (Tayler Buck) to the DOD before making a choice that will change everything. David Giuntoli ("Grimm") directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher and Todd Helbing.

Here's a look back at our updated image gallery from the first two episodes, followed by the official overview for the final season:

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!