Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: Smallville's Not Ready to Forgive Kyle

With yesterday's preview for the next episode of The CW's Superman & Lois, the focus was understandably on what Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), John Henry Irons (Wole Parks), General Lane (Dylan Walsh) Jonathan (Jordan Elsass), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and special guest star John Diggle (David Ramsey) were going to do to save Clark aka Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) from being turned int something not so nice by his brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner). But what about Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette), now that things have gone back to (somewhat) normal? That's the focus f the newest preview released earlier today, where the family comes home for a fresh start only to learn the hard way that the folks in Smallville aren't looking to forgive and forget any time soon.

So before the series leaps tall television screens in a single bound, check out the clip below:

Now here's a look back at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for "Through the Valley of Death" that was released yesterday- with The CW's Superman & Lois returning tonight::

Superman & Lois Season 1, Episode 12 "Through the Valley of Death": DAVID RAMSEY ("ARROW") GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) can't seem to agree on the best way to stop Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) encourages Jordan (Alex Garfin) to focus on strengthening his powers to help locate their dad. Lastly, an old friend is brought in to help with the search. Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. Directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Katie Aldrin & Michael Narducci.

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.

