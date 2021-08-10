Superman & Lois Season 1 E14 Preview: The Kents Cover All The Bases

With Tal-Rho/Eradicator now free and out sucking up as much solar power as possible, things are going to get really nasty for Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) heading into the final two episodes of The CW's Superman & Lois. That's why the family's checking in with one another to make sure everyone and everything's covered in the following preview for tonight's episode "The Eradicator". But while they may all be on the same page. the town around them is worse than it was before Edge came and a certain general is apparently not too happy.

Here's a look at the newest preview for tonight's penultimate episode of the first season:

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 14 "The Eradicator": THE HEART OF SMALLVILLE – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) is worried about Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) continue to grow closer. Meanwhile, Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) pays Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) a visit. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) has been spending more and more time with John Henry (Wole Parks). Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh, and Adam Rayner also star. The episode was directed by Alexandra La Roche and written by Max Cunningham & Brent Fletcher.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.

