Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale: The "Last Sons of Krypton" Face Off

After what could be argued was the best episode of an already impressive first season, next Tuesday's season finale of The CW's Superman & Lois is not starting off on a good note. In fact, it's a pretty heartbreaking one if it continues to build off the emotions between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they watch their son Jordan (Alex Garfin) be taken away from them in the cruelest and creepiest way possible by Tal-Rho/Eradicator (Adam Rayner). But just when things might seem lost, we have the matter of a season finale ahead of us. Because let's be honest, based on the preview images, episode overview, and preview for "Last Sons of Krypton", Lois and Clark are giving up without a fight- and it looks like they're bringing some back-up.

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 15 "Last Sons of Krypton": SEASON FINALE DIRECTED BY TOM CAVANAGH – In the action-packed season finale, Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) worst nightmare comes to life, and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) confronts Leslie Larr (guest star Stacey Farber, "Degrassi: The Next Generation"). Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarette) agree to stay to help General Lane (Dylan Walsh). Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Wole Parks, and Adam Rayner also star. The episode was directed by Tom Cavanagh with story by Kristi Korzec & Michael Narducci and teleplay by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.

