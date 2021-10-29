Superman & Lois Season 2: Supergirl's Jenna Dewan Returns as Lucy Lane

Just to give you an idea of how long it's been since we last saw Jenna Dewan's Lucy Lane, the character was on CBS's Supergirl. Now five-plus years later and as the Melissa Benoist-starring series looks to end its run, Dewan's Lucy will be reuniting with her older sister Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) during the second season of the Tulloch and Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois as a recurring character (THR exclusive report). This will mark the first time that the Lane sisters will be together on-screen (with Tulloch joining the Arrowverse in 2018, two years after Dewan ended their run as Lucy).

Also for the second season, Djouliet Amara (Riverdale, The Porter) joins the cast as a new student at Smallville High whose past is riddled with secrets. Ian Bohen (Teen Wolf, Yellowstone) is also on board, as the new DOD boss Lt. Mitch Anderson. Now here's a look at a set visit to The CW's Superman & Lois:

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.