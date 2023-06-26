Posted in: CW, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: , , ,

Superman & Lois Season 3 Finale Writers on Lex Luthor, Bizarro & More

The CW's Superman & Lois EPs & season finale writers Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher tease Lex Luthor's Bizarro Superman plan, and more.

Heading into this week's season finale of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael BishopAlex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois, Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) has made it clear that he is far from done when it comes to The Man of Steel – and that whatever it is, it's going to involve Bizarro Superman (not be a good thing). EP & showrunner Todd Helbing and EP Brent Fletcher are sharing some thoughts on what's to come with S03E13: "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" (directed by Gregory Smith and written by Fletcher & Helbing). In the clip below, the duo talk Lex, Bizarro, and how the season finale was built to be the biggest thing that the series has attempted yet.

Image: The CW Screencaps

Here's a look at what Helbing & Fletcher had to share about the season finale – followed by a look back at the previously-released previews for The CW's Superman & Lois:

Superman & Lois S03E13: Season Finale Preview

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 13 "What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger": SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz, "The Walking Dead") makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing. Now, here's a look at the trailer that was released, followed by a look at the preview images released so far (and here's Hoechlin & Tulloch talking Season 4 hopes):

"What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" — Image Number: SML313a_0260r — Pictured: Tyler Hoechlin as Superman — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Superman &#038; Lois Season 3 Finale Writers on Lex Luthor, Bizarro &#038; More
"What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger" — Image Number: SML313a_0028r — Pictured: Michael Bishop as Jonathan Kent — Photo: Katie Yu/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

And here's a look back at the teaser promo for the debut of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor, known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp – but secretly, the criminal underworld knew who Lex truly was: a brutal psychopath who terrorized anyone he crossed paths with. When Lex debuts this season, Lex has been locked away in prison – but now that he's free, he's hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him – Superman (Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Tulloch).

