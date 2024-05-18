Posted in: Avalon Hill, Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: talisman

Avalon Hill Reveals Fifth Edition Of Talisman Coming In July

Avalon Hill has brought back a classic tabletop board game, as you can get your hands on a new edition of Talisman this July.

Article Summary Avalon Hill releases Talisman 5th Edition with all-new graphics and models.

The iconic quest game gets updated gameplay and an online exclusive release.

12 unique character figures with matching cards enhance player experience.

100 adventure cards offer myriad journey possibilities in a magical land.

Avalon Hill has released its latest game from the archives, as they have produced the fifth edition of Talisman: The Magical Quest Game. The game has been given a facelift in many ways with all new graphics, character models, an updated rulebook, and more, as you're all still trying to achieve the goal of finding the Talisman and defeating the dragon. We have more details about the game below as the game will be released online and for most retailers on July 1, 2024.

Talisman: The Magical Quest Game

Welcome, champions, to the magical land of Talisman! The otherworldly artefacts known as Talismans have once more descended onto the mortal plane, signaling the dawn of a new era—and the need for a new ruler! In the Talisman: The Magical Quest Game, 5th Edition, set forth on an epic adventure, racing to be the first to obtain a Talisman, reach the Crown of Command in the center of the board, and defeat the elder dragon to win. With a diverse range of characters to choose from and a vast world of possible scenarios, this strategy game for teens and adults offers limitless adventures!

Updated Graphics, Components, & Gameplay: This 5th edition features stunning artwork, redesigned figures, and more streamlined and accessible gameplay that lets both newcomers and fans jump into a game

12 Detailed Character Figures: Play as one of 12 powerful characters, including a Prophetess, Wizard, and Thief. Includes 12 Character figures and matching cards that reveal a character's unique ability

Find The Talisman: Set forth on a dangerous journey—race to be the first to acquire a Talisman, reach the Crown of Command, and vanquish its guardian dragon to win

Travel Through A Magical Land: The generously sized board depicts the land of Talisman, 3 regions of enchanted locations. The board changes as players layer on Adventure cards with more places to encounter

100 Illustrated Adventure Cards: These cards bring peril and aid in the form of enemies and strangers, magical objects, places to visit, and more. With so many possibilities, go on a different journey every time

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!