Interview with the Vampire S02 Soundtrack Available; Episode 2 Preview

Here's our updated preview for AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire S02E02 - plus, how you can check out the Season 2 soundtrack.

With only hours to go until the next episode of AMC & Rolin Jones's (Perry Mason, Weeds) Sam Reid, Jacob Anderson, Delainey Hayles, Assad Zaman & Eric Bogosian– starring Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, we've been treated to preview images, an episode promo, and a sneak preview for S02E02: "Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death." Though it seems that the Théâtre des Vampires is everything that Claudia (Hayles) hoped for, its history – and secrets – could turn her new home into a nightmare. Especially with Santiago (Ben Daniels) suspicious of Louis (Anderson) and Claudia. What we have waiting for you below is our updated preview rundown for Sunday's chapter – with an added bonus. AMC Networks is giving fans a chance to check out Composer Daniel Hart's music from the season – another opportunity for them to immerse themselves further into Anne Rice's universe.

Here's a look at the news that the Season 2 soundtrack is now available wherever you stream your music, along with a sample of Hart's music from the series:

And now, a treat for your ears. Experience the full #InterviewWithTheVampire Season 2 soundtrack wherever you listen to music. pic.twitter.com/bDnZpJtIMc — Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) May 17, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 Episode 2: "Do You Know What It Means to Be Loved by Death": Directed by Craig Zisk and with the teleplay from Jonathan Ceniceroz & Shane Munson, here's a look at the sneak preview that was released earlier today. Following that, we have the episode trailer and preview images for the season's second episode that were released earlier this week:

Do you know what it means to be loved by death? Don't miss an all new episode of #InterviewWithTheVampire Sunday at 9pm on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/teQNnOziVz — Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire (@Immortal_AMC) May 13, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Previously, AMC released an extended preview for the series that includes a ton of new looks as well as some interesting insights from Reid, Anderson, Hayles, Zaman, Bogosian, and EP Mark Johnson on what viewers can expect from their characters and the season overall. The two topics that stood out for us were the impact that Molloy (Bogosian) could have in all of this and the role that Lestat (Reid) still plays in Louis's (Anderson) life.

Here's a look back at the AMC teaser, "The Laws of Being a Vampire," followed by a look at what else we know about the second season so far:

And here's the extended look at the second season:

Previously, we learned that Ben Daniels and Roxane Duran (The White Ribbon, Riviera) had joined the cast to play Santiago and Madeleine. In addition, Bally Gill (Sherwood, Slow Horses) has joined the series, with David Costabile (Breaking Bad, Billions, Suits) set to guest star. Here's a look back at the extended clip & sneak peek from the second season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with an official overview of what's to come:

Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and Claudia conspired to kill Lestat, Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires, and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand. Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

Mark Johnson executive produces AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, along with Christopher Rice (with the late author also maintaining an executive producer title). AMC's deal includes 18 titles across the "The Vampire Chronicles" and "The Lives of the Mayfair Witches" book series- also including Queen of the Damned, The Vampire Lestat, and The Witching Hour. Johnson leads AMC's efforts to develop the full Rice collection for television & streaming. Emmy Award-winning director Alan Taylor (Mad Men, Game of Thrones) directed the first two episodes and serves as executive producer.

