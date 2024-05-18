Posted in: Activision, Call Of Duty: Warzone, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: call of duty

Call Of Duty Esports: World Series Of Warzone 2024 Announced

Call Of Duty has an all-new esports competition series on the way as ESL FACEIT will be hosting the World Series Of Warzone.

Article Summary World Series Of Warzone 2024 kicks off with a $1M prize and global reach.

In-Game Open Online Qualifier for NA and EMEA starts on May 24th.

Updated regional formats for MEA, APAC, and LATAM based on demand.

Extended qualification pathway includes group play and Last Chance Qualifier.

Activision and ESL FACEIT Group have come together for a new Call Of Duty esports series, as they have announced the World Series Of Warzone. As the name implies, top competitors will face off against each other in Warzone matches, bringing the thrill of the Battle Royale title to multiple regions with a Global Final format carrying a $1M prize pool. We have more information below from the announcement that was made this week, as both North America and EMEA regions will start with an In-Game Open Online Qualifier happening on May 24.

World Series Of Warzone 2024

We are very excited to announce this year's program. The competition starts on May 24th for the NA and EMEA regions with the In-Game Open Online Qualifier. So grab your trio and prepare to drop into Urkizstan for the 3-day open competition. The playlist will involve a twist on the Battle Royale trios format with competitive settings that closely mirror those found in Ranked Resurgence (see end for full list of settings).

Once again, a single global competition window for the in-game open will be from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM PT (4:00 PM to 10:00 PM UTC) on May 24 – 26. Your 10 best scores when playing with your FACEIT-registered trio will count toward your team's score. We will once again use traditional WSOW scoring, placement multipliers on eliminations (see below for breakdown). After the in-game open qualification period ends, the top 68 squads from the two regions will advance to groups.

Expansion Regions Return

Taking into account demand from last year, we've made updates to our expansion regions. MEA will now be wrapped into Europe as EMEA, while ANZ and Asia will combine into one region, APAC. In Central and Latin America, we will have two regions, LATAM North (including Mexico) and LATAM South (Including Brazil). Expansion regions will have open sign-ups, also on FACEIT. Sign-ups will close on June 13th and up to 136 trios will compete in 3 rounds of custom lobby matchups. If needed, registration priority will be given to captains who played in WSOW last year before looking at first come, first serve for full trios that have registered and are in good standing with Activision and FACEIT.

Extended Online Qualification Pathway

We've added group play based on community feedback to have more qualifying matches. Teams will be divided into 4 groups per region based on in-game open performance. Group play is scheduled to take place over two weeks, with each group playing other groups once in a 5-drop matchup. Top performance will be based on total points accumulated during the 15 group play drops. The top 34 teams from group play will play each other in the Upper Bracket, where the bottom 34 teams from group play will play each other in Round 1 of the Lower Bracket.

In the Upper Bracket the top 17 teams will advance to the Qualifier Finals. Teams who don't advance to the Qualifier Finals will drop into Round 2 of the Lower Bracket, playing the top 17 teams from Round 1 of the Lower Bracket. The 17 teams who finish last in Round 1 of the Lower Bracket will be eliminated from the competition. In Round 2 of the Lower Bracket, 17 teams will advance to the Qualifier Finals, while 10 teams who don't advance will go to the Last Chance Qualifier (bottom 7 teams are eliminated from competition). The Qualifier Finals will see the top 10 teams go on to the Global Final. While the bottom 24 will go to the Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ). The LCQ will be the last shot for these teams from NA and EMEA to make it to the Global Final. To do so competitors will play 5 maps of traditional scoring, with 3 teams advancing. For the 6th map, we will bring back the Wildcard Map – let chaos ensue for the final spot in the Global Final.

