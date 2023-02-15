Superman & Lois Season 3 Trailer: Can The Power of Family Prevail? With the series set to return for Season 3 on March 14th, here's a look at the action-packed trailer for The CW's Superman & Lois.

With only a month to go until The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois returns to our screens for its third season, why not celebrate the occasion with a new official trailer? Yeah, we thought you might like that… and so did The CW. The latest look at the upcoming season comes only a week after Hoechlin posted some behind-the-scenes looks at filming along with the update that filming on the season only had about a month left. But enough with that because we have a trailer that does not bode well for Lois (Tulloch), offers up some better looks at Michael Bishop's Jonathan Kent, shows off some armored badassness from Natalie (Tayler Buck), and teases a nasty father-in-law/son-in-law face-off over Lois between Clark (Hoechlin) and Gen. Lane (Dylan Walsh).

So with that in mind, here's a look at what's ahead in the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois:

Superman & Lois Season 3: Here's What You Need to Know

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.