Superman & Lois Season 4 Images: Lois Lane, Lex Luthor & General Lane

Lois Lane, Lex Luthor & General Lane are in new images from the final season of Elizabeth Tulloch & Tyler Hoechlin-starring Superman & Lois.

As we inch closer to the kick-off of the fourth and final season of CW's Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois, we've been treated to an official overview and the first set of official images. The one thing they have in common? They painted a much clearer picture of just how far Lex Luthor (Cudlitz) will go to enact his revenge – and how it's going to take every member of Team Supes to save the day. Especially when they must all face the reality of a world without the Man of Steel. Now, we have two additional preview images to pass along – both giving us serious "flashback" vibes, spotlighting Lex, Tulloch's Lois Lane, and Dylan Walsh's General Lane.

Now, here's a look back at the five preview images that were released on Friday, showcasing a number of familiar faces – as well as Yvonne Chapman's Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally for Team Lex.

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

