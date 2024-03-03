Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cw, preview, season 4, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Star Alex Garfin Shares BTS Looks at Season 4 Filming

Superman & Lois star Alex Garfin shared some behind-the-scenes looks at the cast as filming on the fourth & final season rolls on.

It appears that Alex Garfin isn't looking to let co-star Elizabeth Tulloch have all of the behind-the-scenes fun. A little more than a week after Tulloch shared an on-set "family photo" of herself, Garfin, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop & Garfin on Instagram Stories, Garfin also shared some looks at the "super fam" (as well as Sofia Hasmik) as the team continues its work on the fourth & final season of the popular CW series Superman & Lois.

"What a silly buncha humans… I hope they don't have any supernatural abilities… that'd be really weird," Garfin wrote as the caption to their Instagram post offering some behind-the-scenes looks at filming:

Last month, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars).

