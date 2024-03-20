Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cw, preview, season 4, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Star Tulloch Teases More Flashbacks for Final Season

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch had some good news to share for fans of the show's flashbacks when it comes to the final season.

Article Summary Elizabeth Tulloch teases fans with more flashbacks in Superman & Lois' final season.

Superman & Lois final season is set to return this fall, promising an explosive run.

CW Exec says decision to end Superman & Lois correlates with the launch of Superman: Legacy.

The final season will see cast changes and introductions of new characters.

When it comes to keeping fans up-to-date on how production is going on the fourth & final season of Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop & Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois, the cast and creative team have been doing a great job keeping folks in the loop with not just updates but also personal perspectives. And we're getting that combination once again from Tulloch, who shared some production images along with the news that we should be expecting more flashbacks this season. While there is a lot to love about the series, how it has deftly handled presenting Lois & Clark's backstory has to be hovering around the top of the list.

"We know you all love the episodes with flashbacks, so our writers delivered. 💞" Tulloch wrote as the caption to an Instagram post that included an image gallery of behind-the-scenes looks at what's to come:

Earlier this year, CW President of Entertainment Brad Schwartz had some news to share during the Television Critics Association Winter Press Event about the fourth & final season of Superman & Lois. Noting that the series return would be "wasted" during the summer, Schwartz confirmed that the series will hit screens for its final run this fall. Teasing that the upcoming season is "going to blow your minds, Schwartz added, "I watched the first episode last night. It will make you cry."

But that wasn't the only bit of news that Schwartz made during the event, also noting that Superman & Lois was going to end with its fourth season no matter how well it did. Why? "They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz explained, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman: Legacy, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. During a rollout of their short-term & long-term plans for their new DCU in January 2023, Gunn & Co-CEO Peter Safran said that they expect the series to run for "one or two more seasons" – with Gunn adding, "It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though some are already set to appear recurring or as guest stars). Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. CW's Superman & Lois is expected to kick off its final season sometime this fall. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) has been cast as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

