Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, superman, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Star Tyler Hoechlin Celebrates Series, Offers Thanks

Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin thanked everyone in an emotional post, sharing how honored he was to portray The Man of Steel.

At the time of this writing, we're down to less than an hour until the end of an era. That's when the series finale of Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois hits our screens. After hearing from Tulloch earlier two via two heartfelt posts praising Hoechlin, the show's team, the Arrowverse, and Smallville, Hoechlin is checking in on social media with an image gallery – and so much more. We couldn't do justice to what he wrote by paraphrasing, so we've included the full text – but here's the part of what Hoechlin had to share that hit hard.

"In all honesty, I never dreamed of playing Superman or Clark Kent. I have no idea why this character found his way into my hands, but I'm so glad he did. I was given the chance to tell stories I believed in, and live through a character whose values I admired. I couldn't be more proud and humbled to have dawned the cape (and glasses) for the last eight years of my life. I know some of you out there feel like the show may be ending too soon, but I honestly believe that's it's just as it should be," Hoechlin shared at one point during his post, addressing the show's ending.

Hoechlin continued, "These characters were here long before us, and they'll be here long after us. That, to me, was always part of the beauty of this undertaking. I knew that one day our time with these characters would come to an end, and someone else would carry on with their stories – that it wouldn't end with us. That time has come, and I'm so proud of the cast, crew, writers, DC, WB, Berlanti Productions, CW, and the entire production team that made it possible to contribute our little slice of life to these characters in their much larger story. All of you involved have made this an unforgettable experience for me, and I will cherish the memories for a lifetime." Here's a look at the post, followed by the complete text:

Well, well, today's the day. I feel like the time is right to send out this note. A note of gratitude and appreciation for the opportunity of a lifetime. And believe it or not, I don't mean getting "to be Superman." At least not directly. I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of something so much bigger than myself. I regard that as one of the greatest gifts any of us can receive. I appreciate the wonderful community of people that believe in what Superman stands for: hope, decency, empathy, compassion, respect, a love for humanity, and doing the right thing. In all honesty, I never dreamed of playing Superman or Clark Kent. I have no idea why this character found his way into my hands, but I'm so glad he did. I was given the chance to tell stories I believed in, and live through a character whose values I admired. I couldn't be more proud and humbled to have dawned the cape (and glasses) for the last eight years of my life. I know some of you out there feel like the show may be ending too soon, but I honestly believe that's it's just as it should be. These characters were here long before us, and they'll be here long after us. That, to me, was always part of the beauty of this undertaking. I knew that one day our time with these characters would come to an end, and someone else would carry on with their stories – that it wouldn't end with us. That time has come, and I'm so proud of the cast, crew, writers, DC, WB, Berlanti Productions, CW, and the entire production team that made it possible to contribute our little slice of life to these characters in their much larger story. All of you involved have made this an unforgettable experience for me, and I will cherish the memories for a lifetime. I could ramble on and on (maybe I already have), but I just want to say thank you to everyone that has seen themselves in one of these or many of these characters. I truly believe one of the greatest things about TV and film is that we can stumble upon a moment in a character's life that makes us realize, "oh, I'm not the only one," or, "I'm not alone." I hope these characters have given you all those moments, and I hope they've inspired you along the way as the have for generations before and will for generations to come. Be kind to each other, look after one another, and never stop doing the right thing. With so much love and appreciation, thank you. I hope you enjoyed the ride. Series finale of Superman & Lois airs tonight.

In S04E10: "It Went By So Fast"(directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing), The Kents fight with everything they have as Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) makes his final move on Smallville. Here's a look at the official image gallery that was released last week:

Superman & Lois Season 4: Final Season Official Overview

Season four of Superman & Lois picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor's monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle as Clark (Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor's henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor's schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD now that General Lane is missing.

But they aren't the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together. Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor while both are facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark's battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) is Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal. Elizabeth Henstridge (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD) plays the role of Lex Luthor's daughter – one person, in particular, who Lex would like to reunite with now that he's out of jail (and apparently rid of Superman).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!