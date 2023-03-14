Superman & Lois: Wolé Parks on Forging Steel, Natalie & DCU Diversity Superman & Lois star Wolé Parks spoke with Bleeding Cool about John Henry Irons, Tyler Buck, DCU diversity & James Gunn, and lots more.

Wolé Parks has the distinction as the second actor to play John Henry Irons in a DC live-action project, albeit an alternate version of The CW series Superman & Lois. His incarnation of the character has come a long way from being originally an enemy of Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) but later becoming an ally, which is a dramatic deviation from the comics that saw Irons emerge as one of four to possibly replace the Man of Steel in the "Death of Superman." Parks spoke to Bleeding Cool about how his version differs from the comics, the character's relationship with Natalie Lane Irons (who is the daughter of John and an alternate universe version of Lois Lane), difficulties filming in costume, and his thoughts on how DC expands on diversity.

Parks on How His John Henry Irons Differs on 'Superman & Lois'

Bleeding Cool: Aside from the comics, were there other external inspirations that kind of helped mold your performance into the current incarnation of the character?

Parks That's a great question. Once I found out his backstory about being a military guy and having to fight that war over in his world against those evil supermen, I did a lot of research into soldiers, PTSD, and the trauma they have to go through. That helped me to hone in on what he was going through and at how broken he was. It was nice to go through there. He's an intense guy. Our supervising producer and director Greg Smith, who directs a lot of our episodes, I remember one time I was doing a version of it, I was like, "I'm going to try this where he's a lot lighter." He's like, "He's intense." That's helped me figure out where he comes from. That's where he was. It's like, "How do we get to the old John Henry before he was broken, and how does he fix himself now? That's an interesting journey to go on.

Can you break down your chemistry with Tayler [Buck] and how you guys have developed that rapport as John and Natalie?

It's been great and interesting. Tayler and I met for season one when she came to do that episode. We only worked together one day because this is during… we shoot in Vancouver, and that was during the height of COVID. Anytime somebody came, you must quarantine. We didn't get a chance to really interact much, but we did all those scenes where it was intense, good, and she was solid, but we didn't get a chance to bond. Over the past two years since then, we have been, and she's so good and strong. That's what I love, and they cast her really well. David Rapaport does all the main casting, as far as I'm aware. He did a great job because Tayler has a strength that makes me believe that she would be able to fight alongside him. I believe she's smart and stubborn enough to build this suit behind his back and to get there and be able to fight alongside [him]. It's been nice.

Was there a particular aspect of filming your character or stunt that was particularly difficult?

What's honestly been the most difficult, and this sounds weird, are all the in-the-helmet shots because it gave me a brand new respect for Robert Downey Jr. Everything he did as Iron Man because I don't know how he did it. But for us, we're in the studio, but it's pitch black, they turn the lights off, and they have a camera right here, lights there, and that's it. I have to act off of nothing and create the entire environment. This is what's going on because the viewers see the finished product. But for me, it's my imagination. That is the hardest part of the show for me is doing those scenes well.

With the advent of DC superheroes on TV which includes your character in 'Superman & Lois,' the Guardian in 'Supergirl' and 'Black Lightning,' How do you feel about diversity from African American representation on that front and its continued positive cultural impact for newer generations? Do you feel James Gunn and Peter Safran will build on that for DC?

It's all across the board, it's not just the superhero realm. Look at 'Everything Everywhere All at Once.' That's doing so well because I saw that the week it came out, and it was fricking amazing. I've seen it three times. There's something about seeing people like yourself on TV. It sounds cliché and seems kind of silly to say that, but you don't know where people live. If you live in a small town and you're the only one, and just to have that as your external barometer, that's something. I'm 40, and I grew up without Instagram or social media. I didn't know how to connect to people. As far as superheroes are concerned, it's been nice to play him. I read the comics as a kid, and what I'm excited for because I know you mentioned James Gunn… he's been good at that. He's been so good with diversity, putting the right people in for the right characters, and I'm excited to see what he does.

Is there anything you can tell us about the new season?

It's an interesting season so far. In our show, in general, we try to do things a little differently. We try to make it a little more grounded because there's more of a heart to the show. We'll do the similar superhero things like you see on 'The Flash.' This season there's going to be a lot of turmoil emotionally on the show, and I hope people will be able to relate to it. As far as my character is concerned, I'm going to tell you, this is the most action Steel has gotten all the past three years. Whatever you've seen before, this ain't nothing. I am telling you, I got Steel, and we got to do a lot of stuff. What's cool is it's not just Steel. We're comparing our version versus the comic book version. This version is a military-based guy. He knows how to fight, so there are a lot of fight scenes I got to do without the suit this season, and it's going to be cool.

Superman & Lois Season 3, which also stars Elizabeth Tulloch, premiered this evening on The CW.