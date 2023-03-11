Superman & Lois Stars Hoechlin, Tulloch Offer Season 3 Filming Updates The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch posted updates on how things were going with filming on the third season.

With only three days to go until The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois hits our screens, it seems like now is as good of a time as any to check on how things are going on the filming side of things. And from two recent posts from Tulloch & Hoechlin, it's sounding like not only are things rolling along, but that filming is inching ever-so-closer to wrapping on the season. With the heads-up that work on the finale was underway, it looks like one key filming location is getting ready to pack things up for the season – here's a look:

Here's a look at Tulloch signaling that it was the final day of filming at the Smallville backlot:

"LESS than a week! 'Superman & Lois' is back this coming Tuesday, March 14th, on The CW. Can't wait for everyone to see what we've been working on these past seven months. Episode 1 of this season is hands down one of the most fun episodes we've ever filmed. I hope everyone enjoys it! Now, back to filming the finale," Hoechlin wrote in an Instagram post that also included a look at the most recent key art poster released – here's a look:

Superman & Lois Season 3: Here's What You Need to Know

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan. Also joining the cast this season are Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead) as Lex Luthor and Chad L. Coleman (The Orville) as Bruno Mannheim.

Superman & Lois Season 3 Episode 2 "Uncontrollable Forces": ELIZABETH HENSTRIDGE DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) both notice a small crack in Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) game face. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarette) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) have an awkward encounter. Lastly, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) receives a panicked phone call. Elizabeth Henstridge directed the episode written by Katie Aldrin.