Superman & Lois S03: Tulloch Honors Margot Kidder; SMLSquad TikTok Superman & Lois: Elizabeth Tulloch honors Margot Kidder; SMLSquad (Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, Tayler Buck & Inde Navarrette) goes TikTok.

With a little more than two months to go until the third season return of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois returns, we have some cool updates to pass along to you involving Tulloch, Alex Garfin, Michael Bishop, Tayler Buck, and Inde Navarrette. First up, Tulloch shows off her choice of eyewear for Lois this season and how they reminded her of the ones that "Lois Lane" legend Margot Kidder wore in a promo image for the 1978 feature film starring Christopher Reeve as The Man of Steel.

Here's a look at Tulloch's Instagram post from earlier today showing off the Lois Lane homage:

And in the following post, Garfin, Bishop, Buck, and Navarrette check in as the official "SMLSquad." But it's not just going to have a presence on Instagram…

Yup, as they mentioned in what you just checked out, the SMLSquad also has a home on TikTok now:

Superman & Lois Season 3: A Look Ahead

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.