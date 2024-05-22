Posted in: CW, Max, Movies, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: cw, dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman, superman & lois

Superman & Lois: CW/DC Studios Blame Game; Why Not "Elseworlds"?

Despite what some folks on social media think lately, we're proud of the coverage and support that we've given to Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois over its first three seasons – and as bittersweet as it is, we're looking forward to covering and experiencing the magic that awaits during the fourth and final season. Heading into the final run, we will readily admit that there are two truths we hold onto dearly. First, that much like all of the shows in and around the Arrowverse, the folks in front of and behind the cameras have given fans some amazing adventures over the years – more often than not, presenting us with cinema-quality action and suspense by finding ways to spin gold out of budgetary straw.

Second, we're not big fans of the overall way that CW's new owner Nexstar and Brad Schwartz, CW's President of Entertainment, have approached those shows – dismissing their importance a little too easily while still finding the need to twist the knife of "Arrowverse" fans. With Superman & Lois, it was the waiting game that played out that eventually led to the good news that a fourth season was happening – but with some painful "fine print" that would impact the show's budget, casting, and other areas. That got us thinking about something Schwartz shared earlier this year during the Television Critics Association (TCA) Winter Press Event about another reason that the series was coming to an end.

"They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz offered as another reason why the show was ending, referencing Warner Bros. Discovery & DC Studios' Superman, written and directed by DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn. From what we can tell, Gunn has never responded to Schwartz's comments – and Gunn's previous comments about Superman & Lois had been nothing but favorable. While we wouldn't be surprised if that was the case, what's odd about it, if it is true, is that Gunn and Co-CEO Peter Safran's DC Studios already has two takes on Batman – Matt Reeves's "The Batman" universe and Gun & Safran's New DCU Batman (in the upcoming The Brave and the Bold). What would be the big deal with having two takes on Superman? One would be New DCU, and the other would be an "Elseworlds." The feature film is set to hit screens in Summer 2025 – you could easily have a fifth season of Superman & Lois run in the fall to keep the two separate. But what bugged us the most about it was that there was no reason for Schwartz to bring it into the conversation – other than looking to deflect any pushback somewhere else.

