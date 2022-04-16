Supernatural: Ackles, Padalecki & Collins' Evolving Finale Feelings

This November 19th will mark two years since the Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & Misha Collins-starring Supernatural blazed off into the sunset with the Robert Singer-directed, Andrew Dabb-written series finale "Carry On." And though the franchise will be continuing on with the spinoff prequel series The Winchesters (and since we live in a "never say never" pop culture world where anything's possible), the SPN Family hasn't been shy in voicing their varying opinions on how the long-running The CW series wrapped up its run. And neither have Ackles, Padalecki & Collins, who've appeared a number of times on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast (check out the YouTube channel here) between 2020 and 2022 to share their open & honest feelings on the series finale, including how the global pandemic dramatically impacted the show's original plans.

Here's a look at the clips from Ackles, Padalecki & Collins' appearances on Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast from 2020 and 2020 (and for the full episodes, you can check out Ackles' 2020 & 2022 interviews here and here, Padalecki's 2020 interview here, and Collins' 2022 interview here). And for a sample of the kind of openness that three brought to the topic, the clip is followed by a look at what Ackles had to say about the Supernatural finale back in January 2022:

Ackles Understands & Can Relate to Both Sides of the Finale Debate: "I don't think there's a wrong opinion about it. I honestly don't. I think that the people that have problems with it are validated and I think the people that enjoyed it are validated. I was in both camps. I spent time in both camps. And this is no secret, the very first time we had ever heard what was going to happen at the end of the season Jared and I flew out to LA and we went to the writers' room before the season started and we all sat down and they essentially pitched us how they wanted to wrap up the show. Which was the first time in 'Supernatural' history that that had ever happened."

So What Was Ackles' First Reaction to the Finale Plans? "My initial reaction was,'I don't like it."

(No, He Didn't Tell the Writers That) But Ackles Imagined a Different Final Scenario: "I was trying to be respectful. I was trying to be respectful so I said, 'Okay… hmm. Okay.' I didn't give them an overwhelming right response. I was like, 'Okay… Ummm… I'm gonna sleep on it." Because this is a big thing and I don't want to mess this up. So I slept on it and about a week went by and I went to my wife [Danneel Ackles] and I was like, 'I'm just really bumming on this' and she was like, 'Is it because Dean dies?' And I'm like, 'Maybe.' Maybe I'm just too close to that character and I just don't want to see him go and for some reason, I always thought that if someone was gonna go it would be Sam as the um the martyr and Dean would then be left to just kind of stumble through the rest of his life mourning his brother and his lost family and it would be maybe a sad existence but that's just how it happened. Or we would both go like a 'Butch and Sundance'-kind of a thing, but me going and him continuing on? I just didn't… it just didn't sit well with me."

It Was Dannell Ackles & Eric Kripke Who Would Turn Him Around: "So my wife and all her infinite wisdom said, 'You should talk to somebody outside of this that understands the world' and that was Eric Kripke, who created the world, who created the characters, and who had been gone since season five So he'd been gone for ten years but he still knew the show clearly and kept tabs on it. So I called him and he had not heard what they were planning and so I told him, and he did the same thing I did. He was like, 'Let me let on this. Let me just kind of get some clarity on it and I'll phone you tomorrow.' I said great so he ended up sending me this very incredibly well-written email explaining why he thought this was a great ending and it just put things in perspective for me and from then on I was on board"