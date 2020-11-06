With Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Jack (Alexander Calvert), and Castiel's (Misha Collins) final battle against Chuck aka God's (Rob Benedict) plan to wipe out all of existence (without having to sacrifice Jack in the process) down to only three episodes of The CW's Supernatural, the SPN Family knew that the series wouldn't end without a sacrifice being made. On Thursday night's "Despair," there was one- and it was a big one. So we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" and getting into it after the following image.

First off? The entire world's gone. Yup. Like "gone" gone. But that's not the important part. Finding themselves trapped in the bunker, Billie aka Death (Lisa Berry) wasn't going anywhere until she saw Dean dead. Only one problem- Billie didn't realize just how much Castile loved Dean and how much he meant to him. Playing upon his deal with the Empty, Castiel delivered a feel-crushing speech about how knowing Dean and the sacrifices he's made throughout his life to help others showed him what true love and happiness meant- changing him in the process. And with an, "I love you," Castiel true happiness summoned the Empty- taking Castiel and Billie with it.

Here's a look at Collins's first reactions post-episode airing:

#Supernatural Tonight, watching Cas talk to Dean, I got lost in the story and forgot for a moment that I'm the one who plays that angel and I thought, "He's how I want to be. He's openhearted and he's selfless and he's true." — Misha Collins — VOTE YOUR ASS OFF! (@mishacollins) November 6, 2020

Now here's a look at the long-running series' penultimate episode "Inherit the Earth":

Supernatural season 15, episode 19 "Inherit the Earth": CARRY ON – Everything is on the line as the battle against God (guest star Rob Benedict) continues. A familiar face returns to join the fight. The episode was directed by John Showalter and written by Eugenie Ross-Leming & Brad Buckner.

Recently, the Supernatural post-production team released another Shaving People, Punting Things video offering the SPN Family a fresh look at the remainder of the season as well as at our favorites behind the scenes. Let's just say there's a whole lot of bleeding, reflecting, crying, hugging, drinking, and maybe… just maybe… one last chance to save the day:

